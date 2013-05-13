The Missoula Sheriff's Dept. Investigating Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Department is investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that

occurred in the Short Street and Juneau Drive neighborhoods over the weekend.

Unknown suspects entered multiple unlocked vehicles and stole a variety of items including backpacks, cash, identifying documents, and other miscellaneous items.

There is no suspect information at this time. Multiple vehicle break-ins have also been reported to the

Missoula City Police Department over the weekend, as well as the following county neighborhoods:



• Cap De Villa, Lolo

• The 4000 block of North Avenue West near Target Range

• Missoula County Fair Grounds

• 9000 block of Highway 10 East, near Turah



Vehicle owners are reminded not to leave valuable items in their vehicles and to lock the doors to their homes and their cars If you have information that could help solve a crime, please call Five Valleys Crime Stoppers at (406) 721-4444.