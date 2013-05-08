School/Special District Election Results

Here are the latest election results for Western Montana School Districts.
Butte School District Results: $300,000 High School Operating Levy. For: 3,166. Against: 1,831. 64% to 36%.
Whitefish School District: No. of Percent Trustee Election Results
Two Elected
Ruth Harrison
812
33.89%
Nick Polumbus
833
34.77%
Karla West
751
31.34%
Operating Levy Results Votes of Total High School
For
845
56.75%
Against
644
43.25%
Gallatin County Results:
LAMOTTE SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY FUND LEVY:
YES -115
NO - 69
MONFORTON TRUSTEE 3YR:
TIM KUHLMN-158
ALAN ROOS- 231
BRETT SAFMNSKI-135
WEST TRUSTEE:
MCHAEL BURDEN -218
SANDI PEPPLER- 141
WRITE- IN -3
BELGRADE ELMENTARY GENERAL FUND LEVY:
VOTE FOR 1
FOR 1.4L9
AGIANST . 2.047
Total 3,466
BELGRAD HIGH SCHOOL GENERAL FUND LEVY
FOR 1,566
AGAINST . 1,943
BIG SKY BOND ELECTION
YES - 400
NO - 215
