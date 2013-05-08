School/Special District Election Results

Here are the latest election results for Western Montana School Districts.

MISSOULA COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

RAVALLI COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

Butte School District Results: $300,000 High School Operating Levy. For: 3,166. Against: 1,831. 64% to 36%.

Whitefish School District: No. of Percent Trustee Election Results



Two Elected

Ruth Harrison

812

33.89%



Nick Polumbus

833

34.77%



Karla West

751

31.34%



Operating Levy Results Votes of Total High School

For

845

56.75%



Against

644

43.25%

Gallatin County Results:



LAMOTTE SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY FUND LEVY:

YES -115

NO - 69

MONFORTON TRUSTEE 3YR:

TIM KUHLMN-158

ALAN ROOS- 231

BRETT SAFMNSKI-135

WEST TRUSTEE:

MCHAEL BURDEN -218

SANDI PEPPLER- 141

WRITE- IN -3

BELGRADE ELMENTARY GENERAL FUND LEVY:

VOTE FOR 1

FOR 1.4L9

AGIANST . 2.047

Total 3,466

BELGRAD HIGH SCHOOL GENERAL FUND LEVY



FOR 1,566

AGAINST . 1,943

BIG SKY BOND ELECTION

YES - 400

NO - 215



