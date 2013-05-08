School/Special District Election Results - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

School/Special District Election Results

Here are the latest election results for Western Montana School Districts.

 

MISSOULA COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

RAVALLI COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

Butte School District Results: $300,000 High School Operating Levy. For: 3,166.  Against: 1,831.  64% to 36%.

Whitefish School District: No. of Percent Trustee Election Results


Two Elected
Ruth Harrison
812
33.89%


Nick Polumbus
833
34.77%


Karla West
751
31.34%


Operating Levy Results Votes of Total High School
For
845
56.75%


Against
644
43.25%

 

Gallatin County Results:


LAMOTTE SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY FUND LEVY:

YES -115

NO - 69

MONFORTON TRUSTEE 3YR:

TIM KUHLMN-158
ALAN ROOS- 231         
BRETT SAFMNSKI-135

WEST TRUSTEE:
MCHAEL BURDEN -218
SANDI PEPPLER- 141
WRITE- IN -3

BELGRADE ELMENTARY GENERAL FUND LEVY:

VOTE FOR 1
FOR 1.4L9
AGIANST . 2.047
Total 3,466

BELGRAD HIGH SCHOOL GENERAL FUND LEVY

FOR 1,566
AGAINST . 1,943

BIG SKY BOND ELECTION

YES - 400
NO - 215

 

 

 

 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.