Kidnap Victim Amanda Berry Hailed as 'Real Hero' in Rescue of Three Women

Police today lauded Amanda Berry as a "real hero" for breaking free after 10 years of captivity and rescuing herself and two other women held as prisoners in a Cleveland house.

Berry's bolt from freedom Monday night revealed a shocking case of three women abducted as long as 11 years ago and held in a modest house where neighbors and relatives never suspected anything was wrong.

"The real hero here is Amanda. She's the one that got this rolling. We're following her lead," said Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Ed Tumba at a press conference this morning. "Without her we wouldn't be here today."

Berry broke through a door with the help of a neighbor and called police on Monday evening. Within minutes, police were at the modest two-story home on Seymour Avenue. There authorities found two other missing woman, Gina DeJesus, 27, and Michele Knight, 32 who were also abducted in separate cases years ago, just miles from where they had each disappeared.

