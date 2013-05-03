Lady Bronc's Pair of Aces

"Good pitching wins games really, as long as you have good hitting it makes it that much better," said Senior catcher Larissa Berg.

"The pitching keeps you in games it gives you an opportunity to win every game, it makes the game move a lot crisper and makes the players behind you a lot better," said Frenchtown Head Coach Eli Field.

In softball pitching is key and the Frenchtown Lady Broncs not only have one, but two of the best pitchers in the entire state.

Morgan and Abby have a very good relationship, they always root for each other and I think they have a mutual respect for one another. They both know they are very good but they are willing to share innings for the team because all they want to do is win," said Field.

Senior Abby Indreland has been carrying the pitching load for the Lady Broncs, making hitters look silly for the last four years, and now she has the younger Morgan Ray to help her out.

"It's such a relief to have another pitcher like Morgan on the team and not have to carry the load, she's great pitcher and both of us can get the job down when we need to," said Senior pitcher Abby Indreland.

"I love having Abby right there next to me because I look up to her, she has been here for four years now and I have only been here for two and seeing that she's started all four years I really want to catch up to that and I want to live up to starting as a varsity pitcher for four years," said Sophomore pitcher Morgan Ray.

The word to describe the Lady Broncs pitching duo is dominant. This year alone Abby has thrown a no hitter, while Morgan had a five inning perfect game where she struck out all fifteen batters she faced.

"It's awesome, I like just knowing that they are going to strike almost everybody out. It's awesome being a part of it and having that connection with them and knowing that they're that good just makes me better," said Senior catcher Larissa Berg.

The downside to having good pitching, it can get pretty boring for the fielders.

"I actually play shortstop when Morgan is pitching and she strikes everyone out so you get bored but after she strikes someone out you toss it around the infield a little bit but the outfielders probably get pretty bored after that, have a tea party in the outfield or something," said Indreland.

"I kind of make the rounds in between innings and I was talking to our center fielder and they're like yep another inning where we will just stand out here," said Field.

And that's not an exaggeration, coming into the week center fielder Holly Jacobs has had the opportunity to make only two catches in the entire season.