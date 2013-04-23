Missoula To Adopt ADU Ordinance

MISSOULA - After listening to public comments, and a heated debate on Monday, the Missoula City Council voted in favor of a controversial ordinance allowing Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADU's.

After city council voted Monday night, the debate on ADU's is one step closer to being over. The ordinance allows ADU's to be built in "single-family" districts. Currently, they are only allowed in "multi-family" districts.

Those who spoke in favor of the ordinance at Monday night's public hearing criticized opponents for not allowing more affordable housing options in Missoula. The majority of the crowd said ADU's devalue property, and bring overcrowding issues to neighborhoods.

One Missoula resident who spoke in support of ADU's said, "I've had a number of people approach me that are professionals looking for decent place to live, and often Accessory Dwelling Units seem to be solution."

A Missoulian who opposes the ordinance said, "When a new buyer is going to an area, the majority of them are not looking for an ADU, their looking for single family house, and when you allow all areas to be fit for ADU's, you change the market".

City council confirms the adoption of the ordinance May 6 at a meeting. Council members also amended a separate ordinance to address parking, requiring two spaces for each ADU.