GNP Begins Snow plowing Efforts

KALISPELL - The Sequester is not delaying Glacier National Park's plowing efforts along the Going -to-the- Sun Road.



Snow plowing along the Going-to-the- Sun-Road began last week at Glacier National Park.

Park Spokeswoman Denise Germann said crews were able to start removing snow after the park received a hefty donation.



"Thanks to a generous donation from the Glacier National Park Conservancy we are not slowing down or changing our intension's on plowing the Going to the Sun Road," GNP Spokeswoman Denise Germann said.



Thursday snow crews began plowing snow on the Westside of the park clearing beyond the loop just 22 miles from the park's west entrance.



"The road is accessible to Lake McDonald so you can drive to Lake McDonald and then beyond that it ,it's open to hiker's and biker's on the weekends," Germann said.



Currently snow crews are making their way to clear the east side of the park near Two Medicine and campground areas. As the snow plowing efforts continue Denise wants to remind the public to be always be prepared for changing weather conditions when visiting the park.



"The weather is always different in glacier it can change very quickly and you need to be prepared, have layers of clothing, have the appropriate equipment and know how to use the equipment," Germann said.