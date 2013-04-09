Shaun Rainey joined the ABC FOX MONTANA team in November 2011. In 2016 he was promoted from reporter to Sports Director in Missoula.

Shaun graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in broadcast journalism in 2011. While at UM he focused on sports and was part of the Sports Talk show on the student run radio station KBGA.

Shaun grew up in Julian, CA, a small town an hour east of San Diego. He has lived in Missoula for the past five years and has fallen in love with Big Sky country.

He is a fan of pretty much all sports and loves to cover the Griz and local high schools.

He is very excited to start his sports reporting career in a place that is so passionate and loyal to their sports at every level.

shaun.rainey@abcfoxmontana.com