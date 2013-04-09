Rob joins the sports team as the Bozeman sports reporter and is excited to work in the Gallatin Valley.

Rob comes from the northern suburbs of Chicago and attended Southern Illinois University where he earned a B.A. in Radio/Television.

Rob's love for journalism began at school where he was extremely involved in the school's television station. While there, Rob worked as the sports director and as an executive producer where he wrote, reported, and anchored the news, sports, and weather.

Rob loves to work out and experience all the great outdoors that Montana has to offer. While not at work, you can usually find him playing or watching sports. If you do see him, say hello.

He is always looking for new story ideas. If you have one, you can email him at rob.jesselson@abcfoxmontana.com