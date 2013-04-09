Jackie Coffin is a journalist raised and educated in Missoula, Montana. She attended the School of Journalism at the University of Montana and received a B.A. in Journalism in May 2012.

Jackie studied Spanish and Latin American Studies at the U of M where she received Minors in both disciplines. During her schooling, Jackie worked as an anchor and reporter for KBGA College Radio where she made weekly stories for broadcast.

Spring of her senior year, Jackie worked with 13 of her peers from the J-School on a full-length documentary about the Bakken oil fields in Eastern Montana and North Dakota. The documentary was shown on Montana PBS.

After graduation, Jackie received a summer internship at the Missoula Independent, an alt-weekly paper where she worked as a reporter. Jackie loved her work at the paper and had opportunities to write about a variety of subjects, including an interview with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, an introspective history of logging in Libby, Mont. and the traveling clinics that serve migrant cherry pickers in the Flathead.

Jackie is excited to start her career as a reporter in her home state.

In her free time, Jackie enjoys biking, backpacking, traveling, doing ceramics and playing hockey.

Jackie is KTMF's executive producer.

jackie.coffin@abcfoxmontana.com