You can find Dave Cochran, and his weather forecast, weeknights on ABC Montana's 5:30 and 10:00 as well as FOX Montana's 9pm newscast. When he's not covering the weather forecast, he's enjoying it, by air, sea and bicycle. Dave is an avid sailor, a licensed pilot and competes in 100-mile bicycle races.

Growing up in the western U.S., Dave attended Pikes Peak Community College and later attended the University of Southern Colorado.

Dave began his career in broadcasting as a weekend radio announcer for a small radio station, then expanded his broadcast experience into Colorado television markets, where he received the Colorado Association of Broadcaster's Best Newscast Award. In 2014 Dave won the E.B. Craney Television Weathercaster of the Year award for the state of Montana.

Dave then moved on to work in the television markets of Washington State, South Carolina, Virginia and Texas where he covered everything from blizzards to hurricanes.

dave.cochran@abcfoxmontana.com