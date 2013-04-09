Angela Marshall is thrilled to be anchoring at ABC FOX Montana all while living in her home state of Montana! Angela grew up in the small town of Seeley Lake, Montana, which led to her love for exploring the great outdoors. In fact, she can often be found with her husband, Ray, and their yellow Lab, Chevy, on a hiking trail or around a campfire.

Angela's love for writing began while attending high school in Missoula when she became a member of Aerie, Big Sky High School's literary arts magazine. Her passion for writing further developed in college. Angela graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula in 2005 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. To this day, she can be seen donning the maroon and silver colors as she cheers on the Griz and Lady Griz.

Angela began her television journalism career working at KPAX-TV in Missoula. She served as the anchor/producer of "Montana This Morning," the morning show for the CBS affiliate. Six years later, she became the anchor/producer of KAJ-TV's 5:30 and 10 p.m. newscasts, broadcast in Kalispell.

Angela has received numerous anchoring/reporting recognitions, including an E.B. Craney 'Broadcaster of the Year' Award from the Montana Broadcasters Association, a Hearst Journalism Award in 2009 for a story she wrote about the struggles one Montana woman faced after undergoing a life-saving surgery for breast cancer, and numerous Society of Professional Journalists honors.

In addition to serving as the anchor for ABC FOX Montana, Angela also serves as the Manager of Creative Content.

If you have a story idea or news tip for Angela, please email her at: angela.marshall@abcfoxmontana.com or you can find her on Facebook and Twitter.