Dominic Shelden

Dominic was ABC FOX MONTANA'S Sports Director, winner of the 2014 E.B. Craney Television Sportscaster of the Year for the state of Montana. Dominic joined ABC FOX after spending a year working in the state capital covering Carroll College, prep sports, and plenty of other fun things in between.

A graduate of Washington State University, Dominic was able to take part in all sorts of broadcast activities in school, from anchoring a half hour live sports show, hosting a two hour sports-talk radio show, and running cameras for Fox Sports Net, and ABC when they covered Coug games.

After growing up in Boise, Idaho, Dominic was fortunate enough to intern in his home-city for the Fox affiliate, gaining valuable experience, acting as a one-man-band sports reporter.

Dominic's father ran track for the Griz, so he is excited to be in his Dad's old stomping grounds, and looking forward to taking part in everything Missoula has to offer.

In his spare time, Dominic can be found playing basketball or soccer, trying to find the best places to eat, or up in the mountains snowboarding.

Dominic has now moved back to Boise. 2016