Student Athlete - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Paisley Ivanovitch

Updated:

Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

More>>

  • Top Videos

More Headlines

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Alex Carey

Updated:

As a senior for the Bozeman Lady Hawks basketball team, Alex Carey has had to take on a bigger role on this season.

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Flathead's Clayton Jaques

Updated:

Sometimes, it’s the big life altering events that help show us what we are meant to do. For Flathead Brave basketball player Clayton Jaques, it was his brother’s medical need that led him to pursing a career as a nurse. 

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Hamilton's Caitlyn Lucas

Updated:

To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans. And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do.

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill

Updated:

One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Belgrade's Jordan Schlauch

Updated:

When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Manhattan Christian's Matthew Amunrud

Updated:

Matthew Amunrud is on a mission to lead his Manhattan Christian team back to the Class C title game, but when he's not suiting up for the Eagles, Matthew enjoys working with kids at his church, helping lead the Awana club and by following in his dad's footsteps and helping coach the church's mini league.

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Belgrade's Spencer Gordon

Updated:

If there's one thing Belgrade basketball head coach Mike Deming can count on from Spencer Gordon, it's a high level of effort and commitment.

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Frenchtown's Owen Indreland

Updated:

In the sport of wrestling, there is only one attribute that can dictate success on the mat. “Wrestling is all about hard work. You can’t just go soft one day, and give 100% the there day. You are still going to be behind kids that are going 100% every day.” 

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Keri Peterson

Updated:

Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school. 

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Frenchtown's Kylie Willet

Updated:

“A senior, number one, Kylie Willet!!” As a volleyball captain and a student leader of the Frenchtown school community, Kylie Willet embodies the word written on her shirt. 

More>>

Student Athlete: Angel Richards from Stevensville

Updated:

Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards. 

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: CMR's Jake Wilkins

Updated:

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: CMR's Jake Wilkins

More>>

Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Rachel Ryan

Updated:

Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Rachel Ryan

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Conrad's Brooke Mycke

Updated:

After games in the Conrad gym, when fans file out the doors and start to drive home, one athlete sticks around. 

More>>

Student athlete of the year voting

ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship. 

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Manhattan's Cal Holgate

Updated:

An all-state athlete with speed to burn, Cal Holgate has made himself right at home since moving to Manhattan a little more than a year ago. And he is this week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week.

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Loyola's David Koppang

Updated:

“It’s life changing and I love it, it’s awesome,” said Loyola Senior David Koppang. That life changing experience Loyola Senior David Koppang mentioned is his time at Camp Agape Northwest in Washington. For the past three years Koppang has been a camp counselor there, which helps kids who have some form of cancer. “Honestly you learn a lot like something that big doesn’t effect a kids life. You look at us we complain about two a days and then you ...

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Christian Bloch

Updated:

As the point guard for the Sunburst Refiners, Christian Bloch is tasked with leading his team, a role that comes naturally to him. "I've always wanted to be a leader, not just on the court," said Bloch. 

More>>

Student Athlete of the Week: Foothills Basketball Player Ben Fried

Foothills Community Christian basketball player Ben Fried helps the Great Falls community in a number of different ways. He works as a technician at church, packs lunches at the food bank, and helps people at a transitional housing facility.

More>>

Mattress Firm Student-Athlete of the Week: Capital's Brian Buschini

Updated:

Points scored in the kicking game at Capital High School this football season raised money to fight childhood cancer. 

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Helena's Dane Rieger

Updated:

Helena High senior Dane Rieger is playing his second season as a Helena Bighorns defenseman. The 6-ft., 200-lb. lefty has already set career-highs for goals and assists. 

More>>

Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Isaac Armstrong

Updated:

Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Isaac Armstrong

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Belt's Hannah Schweitzer

Updated:

Hannah Schweitzer is used to being in the spotlight at Belt High School. The senior cheerleader is at every sporting event supporting her classmates. 

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Fort Benton's Andy Giles

Updated:

As the star guard for the Fort Benton Longhorns, Andy Giles is always looking to set teammates for success. For Giles, however, this is a skill that transcends the court. 

More>>

Mattress Firm Student-Athlete of the Week: Helena's Taelyr Lieberg

Updated:

Helena High Bengals senior volleyball player Taelyr Lieberg has already started a career in the medical field. 

More>>

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Belt's Jordan Swanson

Updated:

School, sports and community service - these are Belt senior Jordan Swanson's commitments.

More>>

  • Student AthleteMore>>

  • Student Athlete Nomination Form

    Student Athlete Nomination Form

    Sponsored by Mattress Firm and ABC FOX Montana: Each week a student athlete (football - Griz) will be chosen by our sports team based off of nominations. If you have an athlete in mind fill our the form! 

    Sponsored by Mattress Firm and ABC FOX Montana: Each week a student athlete (football - Griz) will be chosen by our sports team based off of nominations. If you have an athlete in mind fill our the form! 

  • Features

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.