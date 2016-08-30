Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’”
As a senior for the Bozeman Lady Hawks basketball team, Alex Carey has had to take on a bigger role on this season.
Sometimes, it’s the big life altering events that help show us what we are meant to do. For Flathead Brave basketball player Clayton Jaques, it was his brother’s medical need that led him to pursing a career as a nurse.
To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans. And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do.
One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.
Matthew Amunrud is on a mission to lead his Manhattan Christian team back to the Class C title game, but when he's not suiting up for the Eagles, Matthew enjoys working with kids at his church, helping lead the Awana club and by following in his dad's footsteps and helping coach the church's mini league.
If there's one thing Belgrade basketball head coach Mike Deming can count on from Spencer Gordon, it's a high level of effort and commitment.
In the sport of wrestling, there is only one attribute that can dictate success on the mat. “Wrestling is all about hard work. You can’t just go soft one day, and give 100% the there day. You are still going to be behind kids that are going 100% every day.”
Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.
“A senior, number one, Kylie Willet!!” As a volleyball captain and a student leader of the Frenchtown school community, Kylie Willet embodies the word written on her shirt.
Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards.
Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: CMR's Jake Wilkins
Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Rachel Ryan
After games in the Conrad gym, when fans file out the doors and start to drive home, one athlete sticks around.
ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
An all-state athlete with speed to burn, Cal Holgate has made himself right at home since moving to Manhattan a little more than a year ago. And he is this week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week.
“It’s life changing and I love it, it’s awesome,” said Loyola Senior David Koppang. That life changing experience Loyola Senior David Koppang mentioned is his time at Camp Agape Northwest in Washington. For the past three years Koppang has been a camp counselor there, which helps kids who have some form of cancer. “Honestly you learn a lot like something that big doesn’t effect a kids life. You look at us we complain about two a days and then you ...
As the point guard for the Sunburst Refiners, Christian Bloch is tasked with leading his team, a role that comes naturally to him. "I've always wanted to be a leader, not just on the court," said Bloch.
Foothills Community Christian basketball player Ben Fried helps the Great Falls community in a number of different ways. He works as a technician at church, packs lunches at the food bank, and helps people at a transitional housing facility.
Points scored in the kicking game at Capital High School this football season raised money to fight childhood cancer.
Helena High senior Dane Rieger is playing his second season as a Helena Bighorns defenseman. The 6-ft., 200-lb. lefty has already set career-highs for goals and assists.
Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Isaac Armstrong
Hannah Schweitzer is used to being in the spotlight at Belt High School. The senior cheerleader is at every sporting event supporting her classmates.
As the star guard for the Fort Benton Longhorns, Andy Giles is always looking to set teammates for success. For Giles, however, this is a skill that transcends the court.
Helena High Bengals senior volleyball player Taelyr Lieberg has already started a career in the medical field.
School, sports and community service - these are Belt senior Jordan Swanson's commitments.
On the court, Kelsi McEnaney is a force to be reckoned with. But it’s the off the court attitude and personality that matters more for her coaches.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
Bozeman senior Camille Landon is a standout on both the volleyball court and on the track, she is the two-time defending state high jump champion, but she's also a standout in the classroom.
On the football field Loyola Defensive End Joaquin Trevelline isn’t going to give you any yards. Off the field though, all he does is give.
Whether he's making big runs on the gridiron, balling on the court, or competing in track and field, senior Xavier Pace has made himself known at CMR High School and in the community as well.
Shelby's Andrew Johnson is not only making his community a better place; his outreach has an impact on a global scale
In a small community like Malta, it's hard to miss someone like Jayce Bishop who's constantly getting involved.
Whether she's in the outfield or doing one of her many community service projects, Mustang Bre Cook goes all in.
Student Athlete of the Week: Foothills' Daniel Johnson
Bozeman soccer faces off against Butte in their final regular season game of 2016, and leading the charge for the Hawks is captain and 2015 all-state selection Wes Robbins.
Opposing forwards be aware, Big Sky High School’s Viktor Lemeza is not going to back down on the soccer field.
The Ennis Mustangs are rolling through the 8-Man football playoffs, and one of their key contributors is offensive and defensive lineman Bridger Williams.
It's always tough to switch high schools. It's even tougher to switch right before your senior year. But that's exactly what Manhattan Christian senior Joey Lodine experienced this last summer.
Mollie Peoples is a standout forward for the Butte Central girls basketball team. The Montana Tech commit is an unquestioned leader for the Maroons.
There is never a break for Sentinel High School’s Syd Steele. The three sport athlete is always on the go, and that’s the way she likes it.
On a Tuesday afternoon at Whitefish middle school, Travis Catina is helping teach new wrestlers some moves.
"He's probably one of the most likable individuals on our team. He's a great sportsman, he plays with class and integrity," said Belgrade head coach Mike Deming. Belgrade junior guard Dawson Fowler is thought of highly by both his coach and his peers.
Elaine Chandler is a standout for the Bozeman Hawks, both on the basketball court and the soccer pitch.
There are few athletes in the state of Montana that are as versatile and dominant as Manhattan's Alexa Arthun.
Bekah Joy and the Sentinel Spartans are on the field today, doing battle with the Hellgate Knights. But it’s a different type of battle that the Spartan goal keeper could be entering when she leaves high school.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
Fairfield senior Chandler Allen does everything for the Eagles football program. He plays on both sides of the ball and is one of the best players on the team.
The motto for the Great Falls High Lady Bison is, "Champions aren't born, they're made." That motto is especially true for senior captain Sarah Dutro.
Capital's Anie Lawlor teaches Spanish in her spare time
Student Athlete of the Week Presented by Mattress Firm: Tyler Stevens
This week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week comes from Belgrade High School. She's a standout on the volleyball court and the softball field. Shania Neubauer is this week's award winner.
If Great Falls Central's Erin Lincoln isn't setting up her teammates on the volleyball court, you can find the Mustangs captain ready and willing to restore her community.
Marcus knows his time as a Bruin is ending. The senior's goal is to leave a legacy in the community that raised him.
Helena High senior Dane Rieger is playing his second season as a Helena Bighorns defenseman. The 6-ft., 200-lb. lefty has already set career-highs for goals and assists.
Points scored in the kicking game at Capital High School this football season raised money to fight childhood cancer.
