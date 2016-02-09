Hometown Election Headquarters - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hometown Election Headquarters

Montana State Auditor runs for U.S. Senate

Updated:

On Tuesday, Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale will be waiting on election results at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. 

News Guide: Voters to pick challengers to Tester, Gianforte

By The Associated Press

Senate District 22 Candidates to hold Town Hall

Updated:

Neighbors in Senate District 22 are invited to attend a Town Hall Meeting Monday, May 14th from 7 to 8 PM at the Oasis in Billings. 

Candidates for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives

Updated:

There eight people running for U.S. Senate and nine listed on the Ballot for U.S. House of Representatives in Montana this June. We invited each of the candidates to come to our studio and record a one minute message about themselves for voters to see.

Gen. Michael Flynn to campaign for Troy Downing in Billings

Updated:

Troy Downing, a candidate for U.S. Senate, announced retired Army Lieutenant General and former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, Mike Flynn, will attend a campaign rally in Billings on May 6.

Montana Local Elections - 2017 Results

Updated:

Montana Local Elections - 2017 Results: All results will be updated live.

Former Montana political leader pleads guilty on drug charges

Updated:

The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges. 

Montana Congressional Delegation Releases Statements on 9/11

Updated:

Montana's congressional delegation offers their thoughts on 9/11.

Billings lawyer announces run for US Congress

Updated:

Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.

Montana State Auditor enters Senate race

Updated:

On Monday Montana’s State Auditor Matt Rosendale announced his bid to serve the Treasure State in the United States Senate.

Greg Gianforte apologizes in victory speech

Updated:

Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.

  • New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe

    New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:11:43 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:06:19 GMT
    Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate, accusing them of obstructing justice.
    Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate, accusing them of obstructing justice.

  • The Latest: Trump and Trudeau meet amid trade tensions

    The Latest: Trump and Trudeau meet amid trade tensions

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:11:29 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:06:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...
    President Donald Trump says he is looking forward to "straightening out unfair Trade Deals" at the annual G-7 meeting.
    President Donald Trump says he is looking forward to "straightening out unfair Trade Deals" at the annual G-7 meeting.

  • Montana tells contractors to report 'dark money' spending

    Montana tells contractors to report 'dark money' spending

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:01:57 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:05:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Volz). Gov. Steve Bullock gives remarks before signing an executive order requiring major state government contractors to disclose any contributions to so-called "dark money" groups that aren't required to disclose their donors under fed...(AP Photo/Matt Volz). Gov. Steve Bullock gives remarks before signing an executive order requiring major state government contractors to disclose any contributions to so-called "dark money" groups that aren't required to disclose their donors under fed...
    Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a first-of-its-kind executive order to require many state government contractors to report political contributions, even so-called "dark money" groups that don't have to...
    Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a first-of-its-kind executive order to require many state government contractors to report political contributions, even so-called "dark money" groups that don't have to disclose donors.
