Hometown Election Headquarters

There eight people running for U.S. Senate and nine listed on the Ballot for U.S. House of Representatives in Montana this June. We invited each of the candidates to come to our studio and record a one minute message about themselves for voters to see.
Troy Downing, a candidate for U.S. Senate, announced retired Army Lieutenant General and former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, Mike Flynn, will attend a campaign rally in Billings on May 6.
Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...
President Donald Trump says he is looking forward to "straightening out unfair Trade Deals" at the annual G-7 meeting.
(AP Photo/Matt Volz). Gov. Steve Bullock gives remarks before signing an executive order requiring major state government contractors to disclose any contributions to so-called "dark money" groups that aren't required to disclose their donors under fed...
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a first-of-its-kind executive order to require many state government contractors to report political contributions, even so-called "dark money" groups that don't have to...
(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...
The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Mitt Romney speaks with a group during a breakfast campaign stop in Green River, Utah. Romney's annual gathering of top Republicans, wealthy political donors and powerful business ...
Mitt Romney: Trump will 'easily' win a second term in 2020.
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, waves to people during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. A ser...
The president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is trying to color the perception of the investigation among voters and lawmakers, all while confident that special counsel Robert Mueller will never speak up to correct him.
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Fred Hubbell waves while holding hands with his wife, Charlotte, during a rally in Des Moines, Iowa. Hubbell, a former life insurance executive whose family wealth in Des Moi...
For a Republican Party that celebrates capitalism and the American dream of building wealth, the GOP's initial line of attack against the new Iowa Democratic nominee for governor appears a bit out of character.
