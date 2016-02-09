Hometown Election Headquarters

New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate, accusing them of obstructing justice. Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate, accusing them of obstructing justice.

The Latest: Trump and Trudeau meet amid trade tensions
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum... President Donald Trump says he is looking forward to "straightening out unfair Trade Deals" at the annual G-7 meeting.

Montana tells contractors to report 'dark money' spending
(AP Photo/Matt Volz). Gov. Steve Bullock gives remarks before signing an executive order requiring major state government contractors to disclose any contributions to so-called "dark money" groups that aren't required to disclose their donors under fed... Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a first-of-its-kind executive order to require many state government contractors to report political contributions, even so-called "dark money" groups that don't have to disclose donors.

Democrats blast Trump, NRA in fierce Nevada governor primary
(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

Romney predicts Trump's re-election
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Mitt Romney speaks with a group during a breakfast campaign stop in Green River, Utah. Romney's annual gathering of top Republicans, wealthy political donors and powerful business ... Mitt Romney: Trump will 'easily' win a second term in 2020.

South Dakota sheriff loses re-election, fires winning deputy
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week.

Giuliani trying to influence perception of Mueller probe
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, waves to people during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. A ser... The president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is trying to color the perception of the investigation among voters and lawmakers, all while confident that special counsel Robert Mueller will never speak up to correct him.

Iowa GOP zero in on wealth of Democratic governor candidate
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Fred Hubbell waves while holding hands with his wife, Charlotte, during a rally in Des Moines, Iowa. Hubbell, a former life insurance executive whose family wealth in Des Moi... For a Republican Party that celebrates capitalism and the American dream of building wealth, the GOP's initial line of attack against the new Iowa Democratic nominee for governor appears a bit out of character.

Oopstate: Cynthia Nixon campaign email misspells Ithaca
Cynthia Nixon's campaign for New York governor has misspelled the name of the city of Ithaca in an email to supporters.