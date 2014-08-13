The Idaho County Sheriff said on Friday that the search for four men, who went missing after the vehicle crashed into a river near the Montana-Idaho border, has turned from a rescue to a recovery. The crash happened Monday morning on the Upper Selway River, which is about 60 miles west of Darby.

A new 1,500 capacity concert venue and event center is soon coming to Bozeman. The venue will be owned and operated by Logjam Presents, which is the same company that operates concerts the Wilma and Top Hat Lounge in Missoula and the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner.

The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.

MISSOULA - As the Clark Fork is still running at a minor flood stage, search and rescue teams are wading into evacuated neighborhoods to take a look at the damage left by the 100-year flood. Unfortunately, many homeowners shouldn't expect good news. With running water flooding some homes for weeks now, Missoula County crews are reporting permanent structural damage to many buildings in the Orchard Homes area. About 300 homes are slated to be looked at this week in hopes of learning ...

MISSOULA - Some evacuated homeowners will soon get a chance to find out how much damage they're facing from the last few weeks of flooding. Starting May 22, search and rescue crews are surveying flooded houses in the Orchard Homes area to check for damage. A release from Missoula County says that if you're one of the evacuated residents, you can call 406-258-4841 to ask to have your property looked at. The county says search and rescue teams are best equipped to venture out in...

Here's a list of resources for the flooding Missoula neighborhoods as of the week of May 14-20. Information compiled from the Missoula Flood Support Facebook group. Inciweb for the latest updates compiled by state and local emergency officials Missoula Flood Support community group on Facebook Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Missoula County 911 Facebook Missoula County Facebook Request for Disaster Assistance form: http://bit.ly/RequestForAssistance Donate sand ...

MISSOULA - County officials say residents preparing for the river to crest this weekend may be able to breathe a sigh of relief. The National Weather Service's latest prediction says water levels won't rise as high as they did on May 12-13, when they hit 14 feet.

For the past four months, nine University of Montana School of Journalism students have been taking a closer look at overcrowding in Montana's 36 jails. The culmination of their work, ' Montana jails: Slammed for Solutions, ' will broadcast for a statewide audience on Thursday night.

MISSOULA - On Mallard Way, off Mullan Road, many residents were having a tough time on Wednesday as they scrambled to prepare for another round of high water. "Take a look at how fast the Clark Fork River is moving right now, and it's only supposed to get higher moving into the weekend," says Bob Dischner. "That's why neighbors are working really hard together to prepare for the flood." Dischner says this flood season has been extremely draining on him and his fa...

A Weather Authority Alert is still in effect as of Tuesday, despite a lull in water levels on Missoula's Clark Fork River. Safety crews took this opportunity to assess damage and gain control of one of several mobile homes swept off their foundations on Schmidt Lane. And as crews were cutting through the exterior of a mobile home to secure a chain around it, a fire started.

MISSOULA - Forest Service officials are burning understory acreage in the Rattlesnake Recreation Area on Tuesday, and hikers and bikers should watch out. The Missoula Ranger District is planning to burn 125 acres in the Sawmill Gulch area, just off the main Rattlesnake trailhead, to reduce fuel load and restore the health of the ecosystem.

The month of May means the start of a new summer tourism season in Yellowstone National Park and a new look for the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall takes you on a tour, in the video above, as Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel gets a make-over.

MISSOULA - The county urgently needs more volunteers to help fill sandbags before flooding worsens by the end of the week. The number of volunteers have significantly gone down since Saturday, and they're now only producing about half as many sandbags as over the weekend.

MISSOULA - Evacuated residents got some welcome news on Monday afternoon as they're allowed to return temporarily to check on their homes. Flooding is expected to worsen on Thursday and Friday.

MISSOULA - A section of the Clark Fork is closed to all recreation access due to dangerous debris, downed power lines and high waters. A press release from Missoula County says the closure will stay in effect while emergency officials try to remove the power lines and wait for waters to recede.

MISSOULA - As flooding continues, so does help from community members who want to assist their neighbors in need. At Orchard Homes Country Life Club, volunteers from across the region are coming to help. Volunteers put together about 80 tons of sand just on Wednesday to help protect properties from the rising Clark Fork.

MISSOULA - In a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, county emergency officials said the rising Clark Fork poses a danger and that people should stay away. There are also reports of the floodwaters sweeping away some mobile homes.

MISSOULA - One family is seeing five-foot-deep water in their basement: and the Clark Fork is expected to rise even higher. They're using several creative methods to try to stop the river from coming further into their house.

"He was the type of kid coming out of middle school that as a track coach as a football coach you are obviously pretty exited about. The caliber of athlete that he is is just something you don't see a lot of," said Frenchtown Head Track Coach Ryan Nelson. Everyone in Frenchtown knew Freshman Jace Klucewich had the potential to be a star for the Broncs in High School. Older kids like Ethan Pyron had heard about the middle school stud and despite the hype Klucewich has ...

Significant flooding for the Seeley Lake area is expected in the coming week and there are measures in place to help the public prepare. The Missoula Disaster and Emergency Services has delivered sandbags to the Seeley Lake volunteer fire department station 1 and at the Missoula county satellite office north of Seeley. They are available to the public on a first come first serve basis. There are numerous locations around Seeley where local businesses have generously provided fill ...