The Idaho County Sheriff said on Friday that the search for four men, who went missing after the vehicle crashed into a river near the Montana-Idaho border, has turned from a rescue to a recovery. The crash happened Monday morning on the Upper Selway River, which is about 60 miles west of Darby.
A new 1,500 capacity concert venue and event center is soon coming to Bozeman. The venue will be owned and operated by Logjam Presents, which is the same company that operates concerts the Wilma and Top Hat Lounge in Missoula and the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner.
A fire broke on in the Bitterroot Valley on Thursday, completely destroying one Corvallis home. Authorities responded to the home on Bailey Lane just after 5 p.m.
The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.
MISSOULA - As the Clark Fork is still running at a minor flood stage, search and rescue teams are wading into evacuated neighborhoods to take a look at the damage left by the 100-year flood. Unfortunately, many homeowners shouldn't expect good news. With running water flooding some homes for weeks now, Missoula County crews are reporting permanent structural damage to many buildings in the Orchard Homes area. About 300 homes are slated to be looked at this week in hopes of learning ...
The Montana Supreme Court says Fish, Wildlife & Parks complied with ethics laws after a state-owned educational trailer was used by a private group during a political campaign.
MISSOULA - Some evacuated homeowners will soon get a chance to find out how much damage they're facing from the last few weeks of flooding. Starting May 22, search and rescue crews are surveying flooded houses in the Orchard Homes area to check for damage. A release from Missoula County says that if you're one of the evacuated residents, you can call 406-258-4841 to ask to have your property looked at. The county says search and rescue teams are best equipped to venture out in...
Here's a list of resources for the flooding Missoula neighborhoods as of the week of May 14-20. Information compiled from the Missoula Flood Support Facebook group. Inciweb for the latest updates compiled by state and local emergency officials Missoula Flood Support community group on Facebook Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Missoula County 911 Facebook Missoula County Facebook Request for Disaster Assistance form: http://bit.ly/RequestForAssistance Donate sand ...
MISSOULA - County officials say residents preparing for the river to crest this weekend may be able to breathe a sigh of relief. The National Weather Service's latest prediction says water levels won't rise as high as they did on May 12-13, when they hit 14 feet.
For the past four months, nine University of Montana School of Journalism students have been taking a closer look at overcrowding in Montana's 36 jails. The culmination of their work, 'Montana jails: Slammed for Solutions,' will broadcast for a statewide audience on Thursday night.
MISSOULA - On Mallard Way, off Mullan Road, many residents were having a tough time on Wednesday as they scrambled to prepare for another round of high water. "Take a look at how fast the Clark Fork River is moving right now, and it's only supposed to get higher moving into the weekend," says Bob Dischner. "That's why neighbors are working really hard together to prepare for the flood." Dischner says this flood season has been extremely draining on him and his fa...
MISSOULA - Expect more smoke from a controlled burn on Mount Sentinel planned for May 17- May 22.
A Weather Authority Alert is still in effect as of Tuesday, despite a lull in water levels on Missoula's Clark Fork River. Safety crews took this opportunity to assess damage and gain control of one of several mobile homes swept off their foundations on Schmidt Lane. And as crews were cutting through the exterior of a mobile home to secure a chain around it, a fire started.
MISSOULA - Forest Service officials are burning understory acreage in the Rattlesnake Recreation Area on Tuesday, and hikers and bikers should watch out. The Missoula Ranger District is planning to burn 125 acres in the Sawmill Gulch area, just off the main Rattlesnake trailhead, to reduce fuel load and restore the health of the ecosystem.
The month of May means the start of a new summer tourism season in Yellowstone National Park and a new look for the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall takes you on a tour, in the video above, as Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel gets a make-over.
MISSOULA - The county urgently needs more volunteers to help fill sandbags before flooding worsens by the end of the week. The number of volunteers have significantly gone down since Saturday, and they're now only producing about half as many sandbags as over the weekend.
MISSOULA - Evacuated residents got some welcome news on Monday afternoon as they're allowed to return temporarily to check on their homes. Flooding is expected to worsen on Thursday and Friday.
MISSOULA - A section of the Clark Fork is closed to all recreation access due to dangerous debris, downed power lines and high waters. A press release from Missoula County says the closure will stay in effect while emergency officials try to remove the power lines and wait for waters to recede.
MISSOULA - As the Clark Fork rises, it's at risk of contamination from the industrial settling ponds at the former Smurfit-Stone site.
Polson police are reporting counterfeit money is circulating throughout the community.
KALISPELL - Authorities released the name of a man who died Monday in a single-vehicle rollover.
MISSOULA - As flooding continues, so does help from community members who want to assist their neighbors in need. At Orchard Homes Country Life Club, volunteers from across the region are coming to help. Volunteers put together about 80 tons of sand just on Wednesday to help protect properties from the rising Clark Fork.
MISSOULA - In a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, county emergency officials said the rising Clark Fork poses a danger and that people should stay away. There are also reports of the floodwaters sweeping away some mobile homes.
Preliminary results on Tuesday showed voters approving a $1 million general elementary levy for Kalispell Public Schools.
MISSOULA - One family is seeing five-foot-deep water in their basement: and the Clark Fork is expected to rise even higher. They're using several creative methods to try to stop the river from coming further into their house.
"He was the type of kid coming out of middle school that as a track coach as a football coach you are obviously pretty exited about. The caliber of athlete that he is is just something you don't see a lot of," said Frenchtown Head Track Coach Ryan Nelson. Everyone in Frenchtown knew Freshman Jace Klucewich had the potential to be a star for the Broncs in High School. Older kids like Ethan Pyron had heard about the middle school stud and despite the hype Klucewich has ...
Only two forensic gun examiners work for the state of Montana. They say the job isn't much like what you see on TV - but firing weapons into a 500-gallon tank of water is all in a day's work.
Shelby's Brittany Brusven helped rid parks in her hometown of tobacco while also raising money to help a Coyote fan fight cancer
Just off of Interstate-90 in the small ranching community of Drummond, sits Parker's, a small, family-owned and operated restaurant that is serving up an eye-popping array of burgers. 139 burgers to be exact.
Statistics from the Department of Education show that 61-percent of low-income families in America have no books in the home for their pre-school children to read. It's a crucial time when reading development takes place. At just 12-years-old, Hattie Neesvig of Trout Creek is already fostering learning in her community.
Capital Bruins senior Justin Jenks has a simple recipe for success in wrestling, football, and track.
As the point guard for the Sunburst Refiners, Christian Bloch is tasked with leading his team, a role that comes naturally to him. "I've always wanted to be a leader, not just on the court," said Bloch.
Foothills Community Christian basketball player Ben Fried helps the Great Falls community in a number of different ways. He works as a technician at church, packs lunches at the food bank, and helps people at a transitional housing facility.
Hannah Schweitzer is used to being in the spotlight at Belt High School. The senior cheerleader is at every sporting event supporting her classmates.
As the star guard for the Fort Benton Longhorns, Andy Giles is always looking to set teammates for success. For Giles, however, this is a skill that transcends the court.
Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Rachel Ryan
After games in the Conrad gym, when fans file out the doors and start to drive home, one athlete sticks around.
“It’s life changing and I love it, it’s awesome,” said Loyola Senior David Koppang. That life changing experience Loyola Senior David Koppang mentioned is his time at Camp Agape Northwest in Washington. For the past three years Koppang has been a camp counselor there, which helps kids who have some form of cancer. “Honestly you learn a lot like something that big doesn’t effect a kids life. You look at us we complain about two a days and then you ...
The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal. While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done.
At over 400 acres, the Goat Creek Fire has crews battling tricky conditions to get the blaze under control Started by lightning on July 19, the fire grew exponentially on July 20.
Trenton Johnson, 19, was a new firefighter living in Bozeman and attending Montana State. He grew up in Missoula where he excelled at lacrosse.
Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest.
A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page.
Just a week after Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was killed in the line of duty, his wife Jodi Moore speaks about her husband's memory and impact.
It started as a new challenge. Jack Riekena was the first in his family to dive headfirst into the sport of rugby, and he eventually shared his new passion with the rest of his siblings.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
It had been a while coming. "That was my first field goal in conference play," Montana State's sophomore center Sam Neumann said after helping lead his team to a 68-53 win over Northern Colorado in Worthington Arena on Saturday afternoon.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
Here's your Top 10 contenders for Student Athlete of the Year, as of May 18. The winner will receive a $2,000 cash scholarship, awarded by ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm Montana! Voting closes at midnight on May 21, and we'll announce a winner on May 22! Keep those votes coming in by clicking here. You can vote ONCE EVERY HOUR! 1. Keri Peterson (Missoula) 2. Katie Hoppe (Belgrade) 3. Kaelyn Smith (Polson) 4. Brooke Mycke (Conrad) 5. Macy Mangold (Fergus) 6. Rachel Ryan (Gr...
Six months removed from winning her first state cross country title, Bozeman's Camila Noe is off to a strong start on the track as well, which Hawks Head Coach Eric Fisher attributes to Noe's unstoppable drive and determination.
A key contributor on last season's Class A title team, Belgrade's Katie Hoppe is a leader on and off the field.
Since she began playing little league, Kaelyn Smith has wanted to play softball for the University of Montana. And last Wednesday, the Polson Pirate infielder made that dream, a reality.
Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’”
As a senior for the Bozeman Lady Hawks basketball team, Alex Carey has had to take on a bigger role on this season.
Sometimes, it’s the big life altering events that help show us what we are meant to do. For Flathead Brave basketball player Clayton Jaques, it was his brother’s medical need that led him to pursing a career as a nurse.
To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans. And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do.
One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
Matthew Amunrud is on a mission to lead his Manhattan Christian team back to the Class C title game, but when he's not suiting up for the Eagles, Matthew enjoys working with kids at his church, helping lead the Awana club and by following in his dad's footsteps and helping coach the church's mini league.
NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
An all-state athlete with speed to burn, Cal Holgate has made himself right at home since moving to Manhattan a little more than a year ago. And he is this week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week.
Three wildfires have sparked near Livingston, and one fire in the Fleshman Creek and O'Rea Creek area has forced residents to evacuate.
The Granite County Sheriff has issued an immediate EVACUATION ORDER for the Moose Lake Area. Law enforcement and emergency responders are in the area to assist. Moose Lake is south west of Philipsburg.
Missoula Police responded to 1665 Milwaukee Way after reports of a gunshot came in around 9:40. Sergeant Travis Welsh said three cars were in the parking lot, when one man produced a handgun. All vehicles left the scene and police are unaware if any of the cars' occupants need medical attention.
The Montana Human Rights Bureau denied all claims made by former candidate Josh Clark against Sheriff TJ McDermott. The case has been dismissed following a full hearing by an HRB Hearing Officer.
