  • PHOTOS: Grizzlies emerge from dens in Northwest MT

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:09:04 GMT
    KALISPELL - Watch out if you're in bear country. A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says bears are emerging from their dens, and they'll be exploring lower elevations looking for forage.

  • Man dies after falling in front of snow blower in Big Sky

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:36:54 GMT

    A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died. 

  • UM poll finds only 30 percent of Montanans know state motto

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:04:53 GMT

    MISSOULA- A new poll out of the University of Montana finds that most Montanans don't know the words displayed on the state seal. 

  • Anaconda schools tested for lead and arsenic over spring break

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:34:08 GMT

    The Environmental Protection Agency is in town conducting lead and arsenic tests inside the schools.

  • Knitting Factory announces Luke Bryan concert in Missoula

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:55:34 GMT

    MISSOULA- Country star Luke Bryan is bringing his "What Makes You Country" tour to Missoula this fall.

  • Health Dpt investigating Pita Pit after video of employee spitting

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:40:19 GMT

    MISSOULA- Health officials are working with the owners of a Pita Pit franchise in Missoula after a viral video of an upset employee was posted over the weekend.

  • Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:39:53 GMT

    The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.

  • Fourth person arrested in Helena homicide case; two others sought

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:09:20 GMT
    Andrew DuncanAndrew Duncan
    HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.

  • Police find possible motive for Helena double homicide

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:16:31 GMT
    Kaleb TaylorKaleb Taylor

    HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.

  • 18 Native Americans running for Legislative seats in 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:04:54 GMT

    The list of Montana's legislative candidates includes 18 native Americans, more than in each of the last two election cycles.

  • Student protests, counter-protest set for Montana, Wyoming

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-03-24 17:30:55 GMT
    Missoula march photo by Emily AdamsonMissoula march photo by Emily Adamson

    Students and gun-control advocates in Montana and Wyoming are rallying in support of marches nationwide called for by students who survived February's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

  • WATCH: Montana students join national walkout for school safety

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:49:52 GMT

    Hundreds of Montana students are participating in a national March For Our Lives school walkout. The movement seeks to promote school safety and protest gun violence. Missoula, Helena and Billings are among the communities where students have walked out.  

  • Helena Sheriff asks person of interest in murder to turn themselves in

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:43:46 GMT

    They're asking one person to turn themselves in, but they're not saying who they're looking for.  

  • Bison cull protesters speak out about arrests in Yellowstone Park

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:40:07 GMT

    The annual bison cull at Yellowstone National Park is nearly over, and so far park officials say 664 bison have been shipped to slaughter. We talked to three people who have been convicted of misdemeanors related to their protests of government policy on bison management.

  • Travis DeCuire signs new three-year deal with Montana

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:59:58 GMT

    Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included. 

  • Montana deputy resigns following misconduct findings

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:42:57 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in western Montana has resigned following misconduct with two women.    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says Deputy John Leonard resigned last month after he had inappropriate interactions with a coffee barista in late 2017 and inappropriate contact with a cashier at a casino in January. 

  • Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:22:50 GMT

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

  • MSU student raising money to help African village

    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 14:39:35 GMT

    One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.

  • Police: Helena man confessed to beating death of parents

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:21:53 GMT

    HELENA- Authorities say it didn't take long for a man to confess to beating his parents to death and trying to cover up the crime. Kaleb David Taylor, 21, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.

  • Hungry Horse woman shot, suspect arrested

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-03-21 22:52:21 GMT

    HUNGRY HORSE- A 62-year-old man is in custody for the shooting of a woman in Hungry Horse on Wednesday morning. Flathead Sheriff Chuck Curry says the shooting was called in at 11:45 AM. Deputies responded to a house on Mountain Drive and found a 57-year-old woman on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to her midsection.

  • Medicare recipients to receive new cards for better security

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:36:22 GMT

    Medicare patients should expect to receive a new card in the mail between April 2018 and April 2019. According to a press release, the old cards use Social Security numbers as member IDs. The new cards will instead feature a unique Medicare number to reduce the likelihood of identity theft.

  • Montanans react to Facebook security violation

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:43:45 GMT

    BOZEMAN- A massive breach of Facebook users' information is also concerning Montanans who use the site.

  • Virginia democratic activist charged with assaulting Zinke staffer

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:24:44 GMT

    An operative for a political committee that supports Democrats has been charged with assault following a confrontation with a staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside a congressional hearing.

  • The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:40:20 GMT

    For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner. 

  • Montana VA to expand medical facilities statewide

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:31:55 GMT

    The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System is planning several expansion projects at its medical facilities around the state.

  • Student involved in incident at Big Sky High School appears in court

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:24:11 GMT

    Attorneys are still trying to decide if a 17-year-old student who led police on a chase Friday will be charged as an adult. 

  • The sport of hurling makes a comeback in Butte

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:04:18 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:05 GMT

    For the first time in more than 100 years the sport of hurling is making a comeback in Butte. 

  • Boiling River trail closed due to spring flooding

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:15:50 GMT
    courtesy Wikipediacourtesy Wikipedia
    Park officials are closing the trail to the Boiling River due to muddy conditions. A release from Yellowstone National Park says spring weather is melting off snow, leading to "extremely muddy trail conditions," standing pools of water and slippery terrain. The trail is closed and will reopen once the trail has dried out. The Boiling River, where cold water from the Gardner River meets hot spring water runoff, is a popular feature of the park and is one of few areas ...

  • A dozen loud bangs heard in propane explosion

    Propane explosion in HelenaPropane explosion in Helena

    HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time.  Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed.  We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

  • Great Falls dentist finishes Iditarod sled-dog race

    Monday, March 19 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-03-19 16:17:16 GMT
    Skinny Leg Sled Dogs on FacebookSkinny Leg Sled Dogs on Facebook
    A Great Falls dentist who began mushing only a few years ago finished 39th in Alaska's Iditarod sled-dog race.

  • World's tallest active geyser erupts in Yellowstone

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:58:18 GMT

    After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.  

  • Montana goes cold in second half, lose to Michigan 61-47

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-03-16 05:01:09 GMT

    Wichita - When you don’t score for over ten minutes in the second half of a basketball game, you are not going to get many victories. And the Montana Grizzlies found out that truth the hard way in Wichita on Thursday night, as the season ends for the team with a 61-47 loss to the three seeded Michigan Wolverines. 

  • Tester says Blackfoot Clearwater is sign of bipartisan agreement

    Thursday, March 15 2018 6:56 PM EDT2018-03-15 22:56:56 GMT

    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is touting the results of a new poll as a sign of bipartisan agreement on the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project. 

  • Griz meet with national media 24 hours before Michigan game

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-03-15 03:50:26 GMT

    The Montana Grizzlies are now less than 24 hours away from tipoff of their first round game with the Michigan Wolverines. Our Shaun Rainey is down in Wichita, Kansas following the team, and has this report on media day.

  • Montana chef competes for $20,000 on Food Network show

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:36:08 GMT

    A Montana chef competes in an upcoming episode of "Guy's Grocery Games." Bob Marshall, longtime chef and owner of Biga Pizza. competed in the Pizza Play-offs. 

  • National student walkout includes Columbine High

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:54:28 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Students at Columbine High School in Colorado are participating in the nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence.    About 250 students left school and gathered on a soccer field next to the building Wednesday.   

  • Montana girl grows award-winning giant cabbage

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:12:43 GMT

    LIVINGSTON- A young Montana girl grew an award-winning 28-pound cabbage in a national contest. 

  • APNewsBreak: Green Party candidate was on state GOP payroll

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:37:30 GMT

    A Montana man who registered as a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate apparently heads an anti-tax ballot committee and was previously on the state Republican Party payroll.

  • Grizzlies depart for NCAA tournament

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:05:51 GMT

    The University of Montana men's basketball team left Tuesday morning for the NCAA tournament. It's the 11th time in school history that the Griz are in the tournament, so it's a big deal for the team and fans. The team started loading the buses around 8:30 AM and were surrounded by students, faculty and fans. The bus left the Adams Center around 8:45 AM and headed down Broadway to the airport. Montana will play third seed Michigan in the first round of the tournament. The tip-off is...

  • Girl Scouts victims of crimes during cookie sale season

    Monday, March 12 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-03-12 19:26:09 GMT

    Several Washington Girl Scouts troops have been targets of crime during this cookie sale season including an attempted armed robbery. Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says two men with a gun tried to rob Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of a Tacoma store on Saturday evening. 

  • Missoula firefighters take stairclimb team title

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-03-12 14:27:56 GMT

    Missoula's firefighters win the team title at the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb for the 7th year in a row.  

  • MSU Student President trying to implement new policy

    Monday, March 12 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-03-12 13:07:40 GMT
    ASMSU Student President is stepping up and taking action. Kylar Clifton is hoping to get a medical amnesty policy. By doing this, he hopes students will come forward if someone has taken a dangerous amount of alcohol or drugs. To break it down, if a student sees someone who is in need of serious help due to intoxication they can call for help without the worry of getting in trouble. For example, they will not be charged as a minor with possession of alcohol. Clifton says that a numbe...
  • Montana actors sought for film about Ted Kaczynski

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-03-12 12:52:27 GMT

    Filmmakers are looking for Montanans to play roles in a feature about Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber.

  • Griz to face Michigan in NCAA Tournament

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-03-12 00:50:59 GMT

    The Montana Grizzlies will face Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday.

  • Live stream VP Joe Biden's Montana visit

    Saturday, March 10 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-03-10 17:16:28 GMT

    Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a dinner in Helena on Saturday night to help fundraise for the Montana Democratic Party. The entire event will be live streamed on Facebook: Mansfield Metcalf Dinner

  • Shooting suspects turned in by dorm roommate

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-03-10 00:07:51 GMT
    Chase James MunsonChase James Munson

    Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.

  • Montanans are fourth drunkest in nation, according to new analysis

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:27 PM EST2018-03-09 17:27:32 GMT

    A new analysis says Montana ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. Missoula ranked as its most intoxicated metro area. The America's Drunkest States statistics, compiled by 24/7 Wall Street, reviewed data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps project, the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control. More than 20 percent of Montanans report drinking excessively, and the report says almost half of Montana roadway fatalities are related to alcoho...

  • Griz survive upset scare, beat North Dakota 84-76

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-03-08 22:29:23 GMT

    UND led 54-49 with 16 minutes left in the game, but Montana eventually came back for a final score of 84-76. 

  • New Unabomber movie holding casting call in Montana

    Thursday, March 8 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-03-08 20:24:37 GMT

    Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...

  • McDonald's flips the Golden Arches in honor of International Women's Day

    Thursday, March 8 2018 3:02 PM EST2018-03-08 20:02:45 GMT

    McDonald's has temporarily flipped its famous Golden Arches to look like a "W'' - a move it says it made to recognize International Women's Day.    The upside-down logo appeared Thursday on the fast-food giant's website and social media accounts. It also flipped the arches at one restaurant in Lynwood, California. McDonald's says that at about 100 of its 14,000 restaurants, packaging and worker uniforms will have the flipped logo.    McDonald's also says six o...

  • Gargoyles go missing in Butte

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-03-07 22:08:38 GMT

    Have you seen this gargoyle? Butte-Silver Bow officials say that five gargoyles were recently stolen from the new Uptown Parking Garage. 

  • Charlo school says nothing found after bomb threat

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:40 PM EST2018-03-07 19:40:41 GMT

    According to a Facebook post on the Charlo School District page a threat was made towards the school. 

  • Darby man pleads not guilty to school threat charges

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:14 PM EST2018-03-07 19:14:22 GMT

    A Darby man pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened to shoot up his high school.

  • Tiny homes project picking up steam in Bozeman

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:57 PM EST2018-03-07 17:57:25 GMT

    A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.

  • Court docs: Darby student told classmates who he would shoot

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-02-21 00:19:53 GMT

    New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School. Witnesses say that Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school."

  • Montana Treasure: Lending a helping hand to get books in little hands

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:12:42 GMT

    Statistics from the Department of Education show that 61-percent of low-income families in America have no books in the home for their pre-school children to read. It's a crucial time when reading development takes place. At just 12-years-old, Hattie Neesvig of Trout Creek is already fostering learning in her community. 

  • Montana's Hood Named Pitcher of the Week...Again

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:43:12 GMT
    Montana Sports Information-- Montana sophomore Michaela Hood’s dominating performance over the weekend against Idaho State has resulted in her third career Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Week award. Hood was recognized on Monday, along with Weber State sophomore Ashlyn Visser, who drove in 10 runs and scored five times in the Wildcats’ series win at Southern Utah. Hood started the first and third games of Montana’s series at Idaho State and went 2-0 with a pair...
  • Traffic snarled on Reserve due to accident

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:36:18 GMT

    MISSOULA- A section of Reserve Street was closed for about an hour on Friday afternoon due to an accident. Reserve Street from Third Street to Mullan was closed.

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Paisley Ivanovitch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:51:40 GMT

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

  • University of Montana police investigating reported assault

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 10:12 PM EDT2018-03-15 02:12:29 GMT

    University of Montana police are investigating an assault, that allegedly occurred Wednesday in the school's Liberal Arts building. 

  • Police search for vial of toxic potassium cyanide removed from UM lab

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-08 16:34:29 GMT

    The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.

  • Missoula officials approve ban on indoor vaping

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:42:21 GMT
    courtesy Wikipediacourtesy Wikipedia

    Missoula officials have approved an ordinance to ban vaping indoors and to give businesses the option to prohibit smoking outside their entrances.

  • NAACP calls Austin bombings act of terrorism

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:23:26 GMT

    AUSTIN (AP) - The NAACP is calling the four bombings that have hit Austin in less than three weeks acts of domestic terrorism. 

  • Stephen Hawking, renowned scientist, dies at 76

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:52:33 GMT

    Acclaimed British physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76-years-old. Widely considered the world's greatest living scientist, Hawking was widely known both in scientific circles and popular culture.

  • Architects unveil 4 redesign options for historic Sperry Chalet

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:39:03 GMT

    For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet. Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.

  • Roads blocked in Hamilton due to downed power lines

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-03-14 02:36:10 GMT

    The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is rerouting traffic in a Hamilton neighborhood due to a fire and downed power lines. 

  • UM Softball Live on SWX

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:31:06 GMT

    Tune in on Tuesday afternoon to catch the home opener for University of Montana women's softball. Today's double header will be broadcast at 2 PM live on SWX. 

  • One person seriously injured in Highway 93 crash near Stevensville

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:48:22 GMT

    One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.

  • PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:43 PM EST2018-03-08 23:43:14 GMT

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

  • Investigators seek cause of fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:49 PM EST2018-03-08 04:49:25 GMT

    Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

  • Voters approve $3.5M bond for Monforton Elementary School near Four Corners

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:48 PM EST2018-03-07 17:48:47 GMT

    Voters on Tuesday night approved a bond to expand Monforton Elementary School near Four Corners. The Gallatin County Elections Office reports that he final unofficial tally shows 616 people voted for the bond, while 401 voted against it.

  • $10.3M transportation grant better connects Big Sky to Bozeman

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:53 PM EST2018-03-07 04:53:59 GMT

    It's Big Sky's one link to the outside world: Montana Highway 64. Now, it's about to get a major multi-million dollar facelift. U.S. Senator Steve Daines on Tuesday announced a $10.3-million dollar federal grant to improve transportation systems that connect Big Sky to the rest of Gallatin County.

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Flathead's Clayton Jaques

    Monday, February 26 2018 3:58 PM EST2018-02-26 20:58:24 GMT

    Sometimes, it’s the big life altering events that help show us what we are meant to do. For Flathead Brave basketball player Clayton Jaques, it was his brother’s medical need that led him to pursing a career as a nurse. 

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Hamilton's Caitlyn Lucas

    Monday, February 5 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-02-05 22:25:04 GMT

    To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans. And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do.

  • Crews battle elements in Goat Creek Fire (PHOTOS)

    Friday, July 21 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-21 21:24:46 GMT
    At over 400 acres, the Goat Creek Fire has crews battling tricky conditions to get the blaze under control Started by lightning on July 19, the fire grew exponentially on July 20.

  • Trenton Johnson: beloved friend, son and team (SLIDESHOW)

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:05:56 GMT
    Trenton Johnson, 19, was a new firefighter living in Bozeman and attending Montana State. He grew up in Missoula where he excelled at lacrosse.  

  • Greyback Forestry comments on death of firefighter Trenton Johnson

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:26:00 GMT
    Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest. 

  • Montanans donating to Carli Miller fund, 8-year-old victim of fatal crash

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 16:06:16 GMT
    A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page. 

