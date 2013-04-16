KALISPELL - Watch out if you're in bear country. A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says bears are emerging from their dens, and they'll be exploring lower elevations looking for forage.
KALISPELL - Watch out if you're in bear country. A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says bears are emerging from their dens, and they'll be exploring lower elevations looking for forage.
A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died.
A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died.
MISSOULA- A new poll out of the University of Montana finds that most Montanans don't know the words displayed on the state seal.
MISSOULA- A new poll out of the University of Montana finds that most Montanans don't know the words displayed on the state seal.
The Environmental Protection Agency is in town conducting lead and arsenic tests inside the schools.
The Environmental Protection Agency is in town conducting lead and arsenic tests inside the schools.
MISSOULA- Country star Luke Bryan is bringing his "What Makes You Country" tour to Missoula this fall.
MISSOULA- Country star Luke Bryan is bringing his "What Makes You Country" tour to Missoula this fall.
MISSOULA- Health officials are working with the owners of a Pita Pit franchise in Missoula after a viral video of an upset employee was posted over the weekend.
MISSOULA- Health officials are working with the owners of a Pita Pit franchise in Missoula after a viral video of an upset employee was posted over the weekend.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.
HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.
HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.
HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.
The list of Montana's legislative candidates includes 18 native Americans, more than in each of the last two election cycles.
The list of Montana's legislative candidates includes 18 native Americans, more than in each of the last two election cycles.
Students and gun-control advocates in Montana and Wyoming are rallying in support of marches nationwide called for by students who survived February's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Students and gun-control advocates in Montana and Wyoming are rallying in support of marches nationwide called for by students who survived February's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Hundreds of Montana students are participating in a national March For Our Lives school walkout. The movement seeks to promote school safety and protest gun violence. Missoula, Helena and Billings are among the communities where students have walked out.
Hundreds of Montana students are participating in a national March For Our Lives school walkout. The movement seeks to promote school safety and protest gun violence. Missoula, Helena and Billings are among the communities where students have walked out.
They're asking one person to turn themselves in, but they're not saying who they're looking for.
They're asking one person to turn themselves in, but they're not saying who they're looking for.
The annual bison cull at Yellowstone National Park is nearly over, and so far park officials say 664 bison have been shipped to slaughter. We talked to three people who have been convicted of misdemeanors related to their protests of government policy on bison management.
The annual bison cull at Yellowstone National Park is nearly over, and so far park officials say 664 bison have been shipped to slaughter. We talked to three people who have been convicted of misdemeanors related to their protests of government policy on bison management.
Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.
Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in western Montana has resigned following misconduct with two women. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says Deputy John Leonard resigned last month after he had inappropriate interactions with a coffee barista in late 2017 and inappropriate contact with a cashier at a casino in January.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in western Montana has resigned following misconduct with two women. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says Deputy John Leonard resigned last month after he had inappropriate interactions with a coffee barista in late 2017 and inappropriate contact with a cashier at a casino in January.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.
One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.
HELENA- Authorities say it didn't take long for a man to confess to beating his parents to death and trying to cover up the crime. Kaleb David Taylor, 21, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.
HELENA- Authorities say it didn't take long for a man to confess to beating his parents to death and trying to cover up the crime. Kaleb David Taylor, 21, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.
HUNGRY HORSE- A 62-year-old man is in custody for the shooting of a woman in Hungry Horse on Wednesday morning. Flathead Sheriff Chuck Curry says the shooting was called in at 11:45 AM. Deputies responded to a house on Mountain Drive and found a 57-year-old woman on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to her midsection.
HUNGRY HORSE- A 62-year-old man is in custody for the shooting of a woman in Hungry Horse on Wednesday morning. Flathead Sheriff Chuck Curry says the shooting was called in at 11:45 AM. Deputies responded to a house on Mountain Drive and found a 57-year-old woman on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to her midsection.
Medicare patients should expect to receive a new card in the mail between April 2018 and April 2019. According to a press release, the old cards use Social Security numbers as member IDs. The new cards will instead feature a unique Medicare number to reduce the likelihood of identity theft.
Medicare patients should expect to receive a new card in the mail between April 2018 and April 2019. According to a press release, the old cards use Social Security numbers as member IDs. The new cards will instead feature a unique Medicare number to reduce the likelihood of identity theft.
BOZEMAN- A massive breach of Facebook users' information is also concerning Montanans who use the site.
BOZEMAN- A massive breach of Facebook users' information is also concerning Montanans who use the site.
An operative for a political committee that supports Democrats has been charged with assault following a confrontation with a staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside a congressional hearing.
An operative for a political committee that supports Democrats has been charged with assault following a confrontation with a staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside a congressional hearing.
For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner.
For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner.
The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System is planning several expansion projects at its medical facilities around the state.
The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System is planning several expansion projects at its medical facilities around the state.
Attorneys are still trying to decide if a 17-year-old student who led police on a chase Friday will be charged as an adult.
Attorneys are still trying to decide if a 17-year-old student who led police on a chase Friday will be charged as an adult.
For the first time in more than 100 years the sport of hurling is making a comeback in Butte.
For the first time in more than 100 years the sport of hurling is making a comeback in Butte.
Park officials are closing the trail to the Boiling River due to muddy conditions. A release from Yellowstone National Park says spring weather is melting off snow, leading to "extremely muddy trail conditions," standing pools of water and slippery terrain. The trail is closed and will reopen once the trail has dried out. The Boiling River, where cold water from the Gardner River meets hot spring water runoff, is a popular feature of the park and is one of few areas ...
Park officials are closing the trail to the Boiling River due to muddy conditions. A release from Yellowstone National Park says spring weather is melting off snow, leading to "extremely muddy trail conditions," standing pools of water and slippery terrain. The trail is closed and will reopen once the trail has dried out. The Boiling River, where cold water from the Gardner River meets hot spring water runoff, is a popular feature of the park and is one of few areas ...
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
A Great Falls dentist who began mushing only a few years ago finished 39th in Alaska's Iditarod sled-dog race.
A Great Falls dentist who began mushing only a few years ago finished 39th in Alaska's Iditarod sled-dog race.
After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.
After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.
Wichita - When you don’t score for over ten minutes in the second half of a basketball game, you are not going to get many victories. And the Montana Grizzlies found out that truth the hard way in Wichita on Thursday night, as the season ends for the team with a 61-47 loss to the three seeded Michigan Wolverines.
Wichita - When you don’t score for over ten minutes in the second half of a basketball game, you are not going to get many victories. And the Montana Grizzlies found out that truth the hard way in Wichita on Thursday night, as the season ends for the team with a 61-47 loss to the three seeded Michigan Wolverines.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is touting the results of a new poll as a sign of bipartisan agreement on the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is touting the results of a new poll as a sign of bipartisan agreement on the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project.
The Montana Grizzlies are now less than 24 hours away from tipoff of their first round game with the Michigan Wolverines. Our Shaun Rainey is down in Wichita, Kansas following the team, and has this report on media day.
The Montana Grizzlies are now less than 24 hours away from tipoff of their first round game with the Michigan Wolverines. Our Shaun Rainey is down in Wichita, Kansas following the team, and has this report on media day.
A Montana chef competes in an upcoming episode of "Guy's Grocery Games." Bob Marshall, longtime chef and owner of Biga Pizza. competed in the Pizza Play-offs.
A Montana chef competes in an upcoming episode of "Guy's Grocery Games." Bob Marshall, longtime chef and owner of Biga Pizza. competed in the Pizza Play-offs.
Students at Columbine High School in Colorado are participating in the nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence. About 250 students left school and gathered on a soccer field next to the building Wednesday.
Students at Columbine High School in Colorado are participating in the nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence. About 250 students left school and gathered on a soccer field next to the building Wednesday.
LIVINGSTON- A young Montana girl grew an award-winning 28-pound cabbage in a national contest.
LIVINGSTON- A young Montana girl grew an award-winning 28-pound cabbage in a national contest.
A Montana man who registered as a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate apparently heads an anti-tax ballot committee and was previously on the state Republican Party payroll.
A Montana man who registered as a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate apparently heads an anti-tax ballot committee and was previously on the state Republican Party payroll.
The University of Montana men's basketball team left Tuesday morning for the NCAA tournament. It's the 11th time in school history that the Griz are in the tournament, so it's a big deal for the team and fans. The team started loading the buses around 8:30 AM and were surrounded by students, faculty and fans. The bus left the Adams Center around 8:45 AM and headed down Broadway to the airport. Montana will play third seed Michigan in the first round of the tournament. The tip-off is...
The University of Montana men's basketball team left Tuesday morning for the NCAA tournament. It's the 11th time in school history that the Griz are in the tournament, so it's a big deal for the team and fans. The team started loading the buses around 8:30 AM and were surrounded by students, faculty and fans. The bus left the Adams Center around 8:45 AM and headed down Broadway to the airport. Montana will play third seed Michigan in the first round of the tournament. The tip-off is...
Several Washington Girl Scouts troops have been targets of crime during this cookie sale season including an attempted armed robbery. Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says two men with a gun tried to rob Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of a Tacoma store on Saturday evening.
Several Washington Girl Scouts troops have been targets of crime during this cookie sale season including an attempted armed robbery. Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says two men with a gun tried to rob Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of a Tacoma store on Saturday evening.
Missoula's firefighters win the team title at the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb for the 7th year in a row.
Missoula's firefighters win the team title at the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb for the 7th year in a row.
Filmmakers are looking for Montanans to play roles in a feature about Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber.
Filmmakers are looking for Montanans to play roles in a feature about Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber.
The Montana Grizzlies will face Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday.
The Montana Grizzlies will face Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday.
Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a dinner in Helena on Saturday night to help fundraise for the Montana Democratic Party. The entire event will be live streamed on Facebook: Mansfield Metcalf Dinner
Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a dinner in Helena on Saturday night to help fundraise for the Montana Democratic Party. The entire event will be live streamed on Facebook: Mansfield Metcalf Dinner
Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.
Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.
A new analysis says Montana ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. Missoula ranked as its most intoxicated metro area. The America's Drunkest States statistics, compiled by 24/7 Wall Street, reviewed data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps project, the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control. More than 20 percent of Montanans report drinking excessively, and the report says almost half of Montana roadway fatalities are related to alcoho...
A new analysis says Montana ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. Missoula ranked as its most intoxicated metro area. The America's Drunkest States statistics, compiled by 24/7 Wall Street, reviewed data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps project, the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control. More than 20 percent of Montanans report drinking excessively, and the report says almost half of Montana roadway fatalities are related to alcoho...
UND led 54-49 with 16 minutes left in the game, but Montana eventually came back for a final score of 84-76.
UND led 54-49 with 16 minutes left in the game, but Montana eventually came back for a final score of 84-76.
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
McDonald's has temporarily flipped its famous Golden Arches to look like a "W'' - a move it says it made to recognize International Women's Day. The upside-down logo appeared Thursday on the fast-food giant's website and social media accounts. It also flipped the arches at one restaurant in Lynwood, California. McDonald's says that at about 100 of its 14,000 restaurants, packaging and worker uniforms will have the flipped logo. McDonald's also says six o...
McDonald's has temporarily flipped its famous Golden Arches to look like a "W'' - a move it says it made to recognize International Women's Day. The upside-down logo appeared Thursday on the fast-food giant's website and social media accounts. It also flipped the arches at one restaurant in Lynwood, California. McDonald's says that at about 100 of its 14,000 restaurants, packaging and worker uniforms will have the flipped logo. McDonald's also says six o...
Have you seen this gargoyle? Butte-Silver Bow officials say that five gargoyles were recently stolen from the new Uptown Parking Garage.
Have you seen this gargoyle? Butte-Silver Bow officials say that five gargoyles were recently stolen from the new Uptown Parking Garage.
According to a Facebook post on the Charlo School District page a threat was made towards the school.
According to a Facebook post on the Charlo School District page a threat was made towards the school.
A Darby man pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened to shoot up his high school.
A Darby man pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened to shoot up his high school.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School. Witnesses say that Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school."
New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School. Witnesses say that Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school."
Statistics from the Department of Education show that 61-percent of low-income families in America have no books in the home for their pre-school children to read. It's a crucial time when reading development takes place. At just 12-years-old, Hattie Neesvig of Trout Creek is already fostering learning in her community.
Statistics from the Department of Education show that 61-percent of low-income families in America have no books in the home for their pre-school children to read. It's a crucial time when reading development takes place. At just 12-years-old, Hattie Neesvig of Trout Creek is already fostering learning in her community.
MISSOULA- A section of Reserve Street was closed for about an hour on Friday afternoon due to an accident. Reserve Street from Third Street to Mullan was closed.
MISSOULA- A section of Reserve Street was closed for about an hour on Friday afternoon due to an accident. Reserve Street from Third Street to Mullan was closed.
Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’”
Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’”
University of Montana police are investigating an assault, that allegedly occurred Wednesday in the school's Liberal Arts building.
University of Montana police are investigating an assault, that allegedly occurred Wednesday in the school's Liberal Arts building.
The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.
The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.
Missoula officials have approved an ordinance to ban vaping indoors and to give businesses the option to prohibit smoking outside their entrances.
Missoula officials have approved an ordinance to ban vaping indoors and to give businesses the option to prohibit smoking outside their entrances.
AUSTIN (AP) - The NAACP is calling the four bombings that have hit Austin in less than three weeks acts of domestic terrorism.
AUSTIN (AP) - The NAACP is calling the four bombings that have hit Austin in less than three weeks acts of domestic terrorism.
Acclaimed British physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76-years-old. Widely considered the world's greatest living scientist, Hawking was widely known both in scientific circles and popular culture.
Acclaimed British physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76-years-old. Widely considered the world's greatest living scientist, Hawking was widely known both in scientific circles and popular culture.
For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet. Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.
For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet. Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is rerouting traffic in a Hamilton neighborhood due to a fire and downed power lines.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is rerouting traffic in a Hamilton neighborhood due to a fire and downed power lines.
Tune in on Tuesday afternoon to catch the home opener for University of Montana women's softball. Today's double header will be broadcast at 2 PM live on SWX.
Tune in on Tuesday afternoon to catch the home opener for University of Montana women's softball. Today's double header will be broadcast at 2 PM live on SWX.
One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.
One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Voters on Tuesday night approved a bond to expand Monforton Elementary School near Four Corners. The Gallatin County Elections Office reports that he final unofficial tally shows 616 people voted for the bond, while 401 voted against it.
Voters on Tuesday night approved a bond to expand Monforton Elementary School near Four Corners. The Gallatin County Elections Office reports that he final unofficial tally shows 616 people voted for the bond, while 401 voted against it.
It's Big Sky's one link to the outside world: Montana Highway 64. Now, it's about to get a major multi-million dollar facelift. U.S. Senator Steve Daines on Tuesday announced a $10.3-million dollar federal grant to improve transportation systems that connect Big Sky to the rest of Gallatin County.
It's Big Sky's one link to the outside world: Montana Highway 64. Now, it's about to get a major multi-million dollar facelift. U.S. Senator Steve Daines on Tuesday announced a $10.3-million dollar federal grant to improve transportation systems that connect Big Sky to the rest of Gallatin County.
Sometimes, it’s the big life altering events that help show us what we are meant to do. For Flathead Brave basketball player Clayton Jaques, it was his brother’s medical need that led him to pursing a career as a nurse.
Sometimes, it’s the big life altering events that help show us what we are meant to do. For Flathead Brave basketball player Clayton Jaques, it was his brother’s medical need that led him to pursing a career as a nurse.
To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans. And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do.
To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans. And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do.
At over 400 acres, the Goat Creek Fire has crews battling tricky conditions to get the blaze under control Started by lightning on July 19, the fire grew exponentially on July 20.
At over 400 acres, the Goat Creek Fire has crews battling tricky conditions to get the blaze under control Started by lightning on July 19, the fire grew exponentially on July 20.
Trenton Johnson, 19, was a new firefighter living in Bozeman and attending Montana State. He grew up in Missoula where he excelled at lacrosse.
Trenton Johnson, 19, was a new firefighter living in Bozeman and attending Montana State. He grew up in Missoula where he excelled at lacrosse.
Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest.
Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest.
A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page.
A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page.