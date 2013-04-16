KALISPELL - Watch out if you're in bear country. A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says bears are emerging from their dens, and they'll be exploring lower elevations looking for forage.

KALISPELL - Watch out if you're in bear country. A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says bears are emerging from their dens, and they'll be exploring lower elevations looking for forage.

MISSOULA- A new poll out of the University of Montana finds that most Montanans don't know the words displayed on the state seal.

MISSOULA- A new poll out of the University of Montana finds that most Montanans don't know the words displayed on the state seal.

MISSOULA- Health officials are working with the owners of a Pita Pit franchise in Missoula after a viral video of an upset employee was posted over the weekend.

MISSOULA- Health officials are working with the owners of a Pita Pit franchise in Missoula after a viral video of an upset employee was posted over the weekend.

The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.

The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.

HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.

HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.

Hundreds of Montana students are participating in a national March For Our Lives school walkout. The movement seeks to promote school safety and protest gun violence. Missoula, Helena and Billings are among the communities where students have walked out.

Hundreds of Montana students are participating in a national March For Our Lives school walkout. The movement seeks to promote school safety and protest gun violence. Missoula, Helena and Billings are among the communities where students have walked out.

They're asking one person to turn themselves in, but they're not saying who they're looking for.

They're asking one person to turn themselves in, but they're not saying who they're looking for.

The annual bison cull at Yellowstone National Park is nearly over, and so far park officials say 664 bison have been shipped to slaughter. We talked to three people who have been convicted of misdemeanors related to their protests of government policy on bison management.

The annual bison cull at Yellowstone National Park is nearly over, and so far park officials say 664 bison have been shipped to slaughter. We talked to three people who have been convicted of misdemeanors related to their protests of government policy on bison management.

Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.

Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in western Montana has resigned following misconduct with two women. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says Deputy John Leonard resigned last month after he had inappropriate interactions with a coffee barista in late 2017 and inappropriate contact with a cashier at a casino in January.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in western Montana has resigned following misconduct with two women. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says Deputy John Leonard resigned last month after he had inappropriate interactions with a coffee barista in late 2017 and inappropriate contact with a cashier at a casino in January.

One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.

One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.

HELENA- Authorities say it didn't take long for a man to confess to beating his parents to death and trying to cover up the crime. Kaleb David Taylor, 21, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.

HELENA- Authorities say it didn't take long for a man to confess to beating his parents to death and trying to cover up the crime. Kaleb David Taylor, 21, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.

HUNGRY HORSE- A 62-year-old man is in custody for the shooting of a woman in Hungry Horse on Wednesday morning. Flathead Sheriff Chuck Curry says the shooting was called in at 11:45 AM. Deputies responded to a house on Mountain Drive and found a 57-year-old woman on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to her midsection.

HUNGRY HORSE- A 62-year-old man is in custody for the shooting of a woman in Hungry Horse on Wednesday morning. Flathead Sheriff Chuck Curry says the shooting was called in at 11:45 AM. Deputies responded to a house on Mountain Drive and found a 57-year-old woman on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to her midsection.

Medicare patients should expect to receive a new card in the mail between April 2018 and April 2019. According to a press release, the old cards use Social Security numbers as member IDs. The new cards will instead feature a unique Medicare number to reduce the likelihood of identity theft.

Medicare patients should expect to receive a new card in the mail between April 2018 and April 2019. According to a press release, the old cards use Social Security numbers as member IDs. The new cards will instead feature a unique Medicare number to reduce the likelihood of identity theft.

Attorneys are still trying to decide if a 17-year-old student who led police on a chase Friday will be charged as an adult.

Attorneys are still trying to decide if a 17-year-old student who led police on a chase Friday will be charged as an adult.

Park officials are closing the trail to the Boiling River due to muddy conditions. A release from Yellowstone National Park says spring weather is melting off snow, leading to "extremely muddy trail conditions," standing pools of water and slippery terrain. The trail is closed and will reopen once the trail has dried out. The Boiling River, where cold water from the Gardner River meets hot spring water runoff, is a popular feature of the park and is one of few areas ...

Park officials are closing the trail to the Boiling River due to muddy conditions. A release from Yellowstone National Park says spring weather is melting off snow, leading to "extremely muddy trail conditions," standing pools of water and slippery terrain. The trail is closed and will reopen once the trail has dried out. The Boiling River, where cold water from the Gardner River meets hot spring water runoff, is a popular feature of the park and is one of few areas ...

HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

Wichita - When you don’t score for over ten minutes in the second half of a basketball game, you are not going to get many victories. And the Montana Grizzlies found out that truth the hard way in Wichita on Thursday night, as the season ends for the team with a 61-47 loss to the three seeded Michigan Wolverines.

Wichita - When you don’t score for over ten minutes in the second half of a basketball game, you are not going to get many victories. And the Montana Grizzlies found out that truth the hard way in Wichita on Thursday night, as the season ends for the team with a 61-47 loss to the three seeded Michigan Wolverines.

The Montana Grizzlies are now less than 24 hours away from tipoff of their first round game with the Michigan Wolverines. Our Shaun Rainey is down in Wichita, Kansas following the team, and has this report on media day.

The Montana Grizzlies are now less than 24 hours away from tipoff of their first round game with the Michigan Wolverines. Our Shaun Rainey is down in Wichita, Kansas following the team, and has this report on media day.

Students at Columbine High School in Colorado are participating in the nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence. About 250 students left school and gathered on a soccer field next to the building Wednesday.

Students at Columbine High School in Colorado are participating in the nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence. About 250 students left school and gathered on a soccer field next to the building Wednesday.

The University of Montana men's basketball team left Tuesday morning for the NCAA tournament. It's the 11th time in school history that the Griz are in the tournament, so it's a big deal for the team and fans. The team started loading the buses around 8:30 AM and were surrounded by students, faculty and fans. The bus left the Adams Center around 8:45 AM and headed down Broadway to the airport. Montana will play third seed Michigan in the first round of the tournament. The tip-off is...

The University of Montana men's basketball team left Tuesday morning for the NCAA tournament. It's the 11th time in school history that the Griz are in the tournament, so it's a big deal for the team and fans. The team started loading the buses around 8:30 AM and were surrounded by students, faculty and fans. The bus left the Adams Center around 8:45 AM and headed down Broadway to the airport. Montana will play third seed Michigan in the first round of the tournament. The tip-off is...

Several Washington Girl Scouts troops have been targets of crime during this cookie sale season including an attempted armed robbery. Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says two men with a gun tried to rob Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of a Tacoma store on Saturday evening.

Several Washington Girl Scouts troops have been targets of crime during this cookie sale season including an attempted armed robbery. Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says two men with a gun tried to rob Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of a Tacoma store on Saturday evening.

ASMSU Student President is stepping up and taking action. Kylar Clifton is hoping to get a medical amnesty policy. By doing this, he hopes students will come forward if someone has taken a dangerous amount of alcohol or drugs. To break it down, if a student sees someone who is in need of serious help due to intoxication they can call for help without the worry of getting in trouble. For example, they will not be charged as a minor with possession of alcohol. Clifton says that a numbe...