  • UPDATE: Missing elderly Shelby man located

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-05-25 13:48:18 GMT
    Malcolm McAlpine has been located and is being treated at a local hospital. Toole County Sheriff's office wishes to thank everyone for their assistance.

  • DEET or not to DEET

    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-24 13:53:46 GMT
    To DEET or not to DEET… that is the question. You might not think it matters as long as it keeps those pesky mosquitoes away, but you might want to take a closer look at that bug spray bottle before you spray it on you or your kiddo's.  One of the biggest concerns when it comes to bug spray is if the chemical N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, more commonly known as ‘DEET’, is safe to use; especially on children. The good news is that you’re 100% in the clear. ...
  • DEET or not to DEET

    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-05-24 13:51:34 GMT
    To DEET or not to DEET… that is the question. You might not think it matters as long as it keeps those pesky mosquitoes away, but you might want to take a closer look at that bug spray bottle before you spray it on you or your kiddo's.  One of the biggest concerns when it comes to bug spray is if the chemical N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, more commonly known as ‘DEET’, is safe to use; especially on children. The good news is that you’re 100% in the clear. ...
  • Wolf-like animal killed near Denton

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:54:36 GMT
    DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch.   According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.  

  • Montana school bus provider accused of dealing meth

    The man entrusted with providing school bus service to students in St. Ignatius was arrested Thursday on drug charges. 

  • Mysterious wolf-like creature shot in Montana

    DENTON, Mont. - A large wolf-like animal was shot and killed May 16 by a rancher near Denton, Montana. It now has wildlife officials and the public wondering what it was, according to KFBB. The animal came within several hundred yards of the rancher’s livestock. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) said in a statement the rancher shot it and reported it as required by law. The animal was a young, non-lactating female and a canid, a 

  • Search turns to recovery for 4 men missing after Selway River car crash

    The Idaho County Sheriff said on Friday that the search for four men, who went missing after the vehicle crashed into a river near the Montana-Idaho border, has turned from a rescue to a recovery. The crash happened Monday morning on the Upper Selway River, which is about 60 miles west of Darby.

  • Wolf-like animal stumps experts

    It may be another week before we know exactly what type of animal was killed by a rancher near Denton last week. 

  • Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
  • Rachel Dolezal facing felony theft charges for welfare fraud

    Former Spokane Chapter NAACP President Rachel Dolezal is now facing legal trouble that could land her behind bars. 

  • Montana ACLU says Havre border patrol incident was "atrocious"

    An incident in Havre is going viral after Havre resident Ana Suda and her friend were stopped by a border patrol agent because they speak Spanish.

