With warmer weather comes road construction.. And the State of Montana plans to spend more than one-hundred million dollars on road improvements just this season The first road construction we'll start seeing in the Magic City will be in April. In West End, reconstruction on central avenue from Shiloh to 32nd, will expand the two lane road into a five lane section with trails and sidewalks. As of now, the city expects it to be around a 5 million dollar project, paid from taxes....

