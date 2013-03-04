Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.
June 24th marks the 6th annual Whitefish Woody Weekend, and folks come from all over the Pacific Northwest to participate.
All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.
Montana's Republican U.S. senator, Steve Daines, says he'll decide whether to support his party's health care bill after hearing from constituents.
If you have noticed a long line starting from Lolo to Darvy, it means the Annual 50 Mile Garage Sale has started.
U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Whitefish Station on Tuesday arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States.
After a five day search in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, a missing hiker has been found
Do you take the blue pill or the red pill? However, this isn’t The Matrix it’s the Red Pill Expo.
CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.
On the night of June 22nd Emergency responders responded to a house fire on King Way Drive in Evergreen.
It's summer and that means more people are spending more time outside and for longer periods of time. And with more time spent outside, we expose ourselves to more Mosquitoes.
Evergreen Fire Chief Craig Williams tells us with more people on the roads, and tourists in the area because of this nice weather accidents and house fires increase.
On the morning of June 23rd a green truck ran off Reserve Drive hitting an electrical pole on the side of the road.
The West Fork Ranger District has announced that due to public safety concerns, it is removing the Watchtower Trail Bridge located off Nez Perce Road, near Fales Flat Campground.
U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Whitefish Station arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States, on Tuesday.
In late May, a delivery truck bringing new mattresses to the Many Glacier Hotel struck one of the historic “bridle bridges” in the Many Glacier area.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has authorized emergency grazing on Conservation Reserve Program land in the Dakotas and Montana in response to drought.
Environmental groups are planning to give President Donald Trump's Interior Department secretary an unexpected homecoming when he returns to his Montana hometown next week.
According to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry, the unidentified woman was found Tuesday evening around 10:00 pm
The Missoula Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a teenage runaway from Missoula. .
The police need your help identifying this man.
One driver was rescued after crashing his car into the Madison River Friday morning.
Update: The missing man on Hebgen Lake was found dead on Friday.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An extreme drought in northeastern Montana is causing major problems for wheat farmers in the region.
Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a drought emergency which allows the State Water Commission to reactivate a water supply assistance program for livestock producers in 26 counties.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A North Dakota tech company is using a $1.35 million angel investment fund in Sioux Falls to launch a new app for the agriculture industry.
In a major decision Thursday, The Montana Public Service Commission voted to cap the length of long-term electricity supply arrangements entered into by NorthWestern Energy to a maximum of 10 years.
DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard. The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017. Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure ... More>>
For those looking for a new job, look no further than Google! On Thursday, the company rolled out a new search feature, "Google for Jobs," to make the hassle of finding a job a little bit easier. Google is often used in a job search, but it's generally to get to job sourcing websites like Indeed or Monster. Now, instead of clicking through several different job sites, people can search for jobs across all of the major online job boards in one place. This n... More>>
Deadlines, family commitments, and bills. Put it together and you can create a highly stressful stew. But, it's not necessarily a bad thing when stress builds... It's how you manage that stress that determines whether or not you are making healthy choices.
Deadlines, family commitments, and bills. Put it together and you can create a highly stressful stew.
There is still no trace anywhere of the 21-year-old boy, who has been lost for three days now.
As of midnight, Missoula’s water system officially belongs to the citizens of Missoula.
When responding to an online job posting, one Missoula grad almost got taken for hundreds of dollars. The Better Business Bureau is warning that the words 'you're hired,' said too quickly could come at a cost.
One key element that will be enforced is restricted hunting to manage the Yellowstone grizzly population
The Big Sky Rotary Club is making improvements to the Gallatin Canyon.
Rent prices in Missoula are high and available units are scarce, but there is hope in the form of tiny homes coming from the oil fields in Sidney, Montana.
As the Bozeman community continues to grow so does the need for conversation on water.
Lawmakers in Montana and Wyoming are talking about the proposed GOP health care bill.
A GoFundMe page is set up for a 21-year-old North Carolina man badly burned in Yellowstone's Lower Geyser Basin.
Missoula Police was sent to a South Higgins apartment after a caller told that a man was "beating everyone up." The phone disconnected following the statement.
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox was unanimously elected Vice-President of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), Thursday, while the Association met for its annual Summer Meeting in Big Sky.
The best option Guiffrida tells us would be to give Flathead County complete control over the dispatch center and have everyone in the county pay one flat fee.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation Kalispell Assistant Fire Chief John Campbell tells us strong wind was a factor in how quickly the fire spread yesterday.
One Missoula teen received a new camper Thursday after a life-changing operation.
I really love golf because, people say that golf isn’t a sport. But once you start playing it, it’s really hard… and fun. While golf might be the “good walk spoiled”, it’s pretty hard not to have fun at the Montana Grizzly golf camp.
Fans of the outdoor brand KUIU can now try on their clothing or gear before buying it this weekend.
The City of Missoula today officially took ownership of the Mountain Water utility system.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. government officials say grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park region are no longer threatened, and that they will lift protections that have been in place for more than 40 years.
A Belgrade woman faces drug and child endangerment charges after police allegedly found her children home alone with meth inside the house.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI Director.
ATLANTA (AP) - Americans are as divided over gun rights as they are about other issues, and there's been a sharp drop in support for gun control measures since 2000.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana businessman has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and nine other federal charges after being charged with taking more than $2 million from people who believed they were investing in oil and gas leases.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law. Congressional aides and lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana restaurant owner has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison and ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for bank fraud.
Feeling jealous over a friend's vacation because of photos you see on social media? Don't because things might not always be what they seem. According to a survey by LearnVest, more than half of millennials are exaggerating their vacations. The study of 1,000 participants finds most Americans in this age group want it to look like they're staying, eating or visiting somewhere more expensive than where they actually are! The survey found 30% of all Americans admit to doing this and ... More>>
The food truck trend that started a few years ago is quickly gaining popularity across Montana, proving that this is a fad that's here to stay. By offering options beyond the sit-down scene, it's become the fastest-growing channel in today's food service industry, growing from $650 million to $2.7 billion in five years. Each year, hundreds of people eat the affordable specialty food served out of food trucks that line the streets of downtown on the weekends, cater even... More>>
The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 27-year-old Lyneia Aja. According to the advisory, Aja was last seen on Monday, June 19th, at the women's shelter in Missoula. She is a victim of family member assault and asked the shelter to have a welfare check done on her if she did not make contact by Tuesday, June 20th. Aja is described as white female who's 5'6" and 115 lbs. She has green eyes and brown hair. Pol... More>>
The University continues to encourage a global education. The journalism students just got back from a trip to Japan.
The University continues to encourage a global education. The journalism students just got back from a trip to Japan.More>>
Recreation experts say to practice safety if you're looking to hit one of Montana's rivers, as current conditions still aren't ideal
Recreation experts say to practice safety if you're looking to hit one of Montana's rivers, as current conditions still aren't idealMore>>
Preparations are underway now for city elections across Montana, and election officials are hoping there won't be a need for primaries, which could cause added expenses
Preparations are underway now for city elections across Montana, and election officials are hoping there won't be a need for primaries, which could cause added expensesMore>>
Montana Tech reacts to the news of former student athlete Ryan Jones being fatally shot. Jones who was 26, played for the Montana Tech Diggers from 2011 to 2013.
Montana Tech reacts to the news of former student athlete Ryan Jones being fatally shot. Jones who was 26, played for the Montana Tech Diggers from 2011 to 2013.More>>
On this first day of summer chances are you can't wait to get out into nature.
On this first day of summer chances are you can't wait to get out into nature.More>>
You probably heard the recent survey, that 7% of adults think brown cows produce chocolate milk.
You probably heard the recent survey, that 7% of adults think brown cows produce chocolate milk.More>>
The country waits with baited breath to learn what's inside the Senate’s new healthcare bill. The bill is being drafted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and there have been no public hearings or debates so far.
The country waits with baited breath to learn what's inside the Senate’s new healthcare bill. The bill is being drafted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and there have been no public hearings or debates so far.More>>
Greg Gianforte introduced his first bill Wednesday and co-sponsored several pieces of legislation in Washington. The bills, he says, will balance the budget, enact term limits, and ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists.
Greg Gianforte introduced his first bill Wednesday and co-sponsored several pieces of legislation in Washington. The bills, he says, will balance the budget, enact term limits, and ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists.More>>
Now that the trail is open Public Affairs assistant Kelly Stevens tells us ways to keep you and your family safe while you’re out hiking.
Now that the trail is open Public Affairs assistant Kelly Stevens tells us ways to keep you and your family safe while you’re out hiking.More>>
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada authorities say former NFL linebacker Ryan Jones was shot dead over the weekend in a Reno apartment and two other people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada authorities say former NFL linebacker Ryan Jones was shot dead over the weekend in a Reno apartment and two other people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.More>>
Missoula's only Fourth of July fireworks show will take place at the Missoula Fairgrounds this year.
Missoula's only Fourth of July fireworks show will take place at the Missoula Fairgrounds this year.More>>
Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.
Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.More>>
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte has been sworn in as the newest member of Congress, a month after he body-slammed a reporter who had questioned him about the GOP health care bill.
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte has been sworn in as the newest member of Congress, a month after he body-slammed a reporter who had questioned him about the GOP health care bill.More>>
We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A conservative group wants Montana voters to decide whether to regulate transgender people's access to bathrooms and locker rooms.
Southgate Mall has partnered with the Missoula County Fairgrounds for the city-wide 4th of July Fireworks Show.
Southgate Mall has partnered with the Missoula County Fairgrounds for the city-wide 4th of July Fireworks Show.More>>
CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - A search is being conducted for a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man who has gone missing in a Montana wilderness area. Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten says that searchers are looking for Eric Hellmuth, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in a remote section of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.
Western Cider took home multiple awards for Best New Cidery and Best In Show at the Portland International Cider Cup. Their McIntosh Cider was awarded a GOLD MEDAL in the Heritage Dry category and took the Best In Show honors out of 168 cider entries.
Mid June is an amazing time to be outside and enjoying our wonderful parks and recreation activities. But, if we're not careful in the heat, that fun can quickly turn into a medical emergency.
June 20 saw the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team called out for two rescues, both of which, luckily, ended well.
A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area. The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta.
A Bozeman horse made headlines and stole hearts this week, after pictures surfaced on social media of it getting stuck for hours in a mud pit.
With more and more bike riders taking advantage of the warmer weather, an important reminder, chain up your cycle.
Summer starts Wednesday which means it's time to cover yourself with sun block.
6.5 million, that's how many people were displaced from their homes last year, according to the United Nations.
Every year, hundreds of pets die from heat exhaustion because they are left in parked vehicles.
The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop
Following a Flathead deck collapse, we looked into what laws are regulations surround residential and commercial construction, and how decks and patios fit into them.
On the first day of the National Association of Attorneys General Summer Meeting, elected and non-elected attorneys shook hands and talked shop, and received a warm welcome from Atty. Gen. Tim Fox and Gov. Steve Bullock. The legal leaders traveled from 24 states, the Northern Marinas Islands and even Taiwan to attend the conference.
Following the collapse two still remain in critical condition, including Briney whose family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with various expenses.
We went to the Flathead Lake today to speak with homeowner Gary Quinn. Quinn is a semi-retired Geo Technical Engineer, who worked in the industry for over forty years.
Courtesy Glacier National Park The Avalanche Creek Trail is temporarily closed from the trailhead to the head of the lake for bear frequenting. The closure does not include the Trail of the Cedars.
Ravalli County police, firefighters, and paramedics participated in a simulated "active shooter" mass casualty exercise Tuesday at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities say a 44-year-old woman drowned after falling into an irrigation canal.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A group of Montana individuals and organizations is calling a voter-approved list of crime victims' right a hostile takeover of the state constitution.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican campaign to roll back former President Barack Obama's heath care law is colliding with the opioid epidemic. Medicaid cutbacks would hit hard in states deeply affected by the addiction crisis. That's according to state data and concerned lawmakers in both parties.
Stocks are easing lower in midday trading on Wall Street, a day after big gains from tech companies pushed indexes to their latest record highs. Technology stocks were slightly lower Tuesday. Microsoft gave up 1 percent and Applied Materials fell 1.4 percent.
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A portrait of President Donald Trump will be hanging once again in the Jackson Town Hall in northwest Wyoming.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Union and company officials say 760 workers of the Stillwater Mining Co. will receive a pay raise in a deal with Stillwater's new owners.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Bozeman tech entrepreneur Greg Gianforte is poised to plunge into his duties as Montana's only representative in the U.S. House, after naming his key staff.
Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin... More>>
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system. The statement issued Monday by attorney Nathan Hoines also asked the public to keep an open mind and respect the privacy of Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards. The Great Falls Tribune reports that the statement was the first messa... More>>
The camp is still blocked off with caution tape.
Investigation over possible gender inequality in sports at Sentinel High School.
Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case.
Following a deck collapse in Lakeside, a contractor is inspecting other structures at the camp to prevent future accidents. With roughly 50 people hurt, one of them has a GoFundMe to help with costs.
Following a deck collapse in Lakeside, a contractor is inspecting other structures at the camp to prevent future accidents. With roughly 50 people hurt, one of them has a GoFundMe to help with costs.More>>
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - Police officials say a Montana resort's insurer will investigate what caused a second-story deck to collapse and injure at least 50 people.
A Missoula firefighter ran the fastest mile with 20 pounds of gear on.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on White House reaction to Otto Warmbier's death (all times EDT): President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to the family of Otto Warmbier, who died Monday after being held for more than 17 months by North Korea.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - Several Montana nonprofit groups that have become staples at the Ravalli County Fair will be absent this year after changes in accounting and insurance procedures. The Ravalli Republic reports the Bitterroot Shriners and the Victor Future Farmers of America are two of the groups skipping out. The changes include requiring vendors to take debit and credit cards, and account for their sales electronically. Another new r... More>>
WEST GLACIER, MT. – The Avalanche Creek Trail is temporarily closed from the trailhead to the head of the lake for bear frequenting. The closure does not include the Trail of the Cedars.
The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud.
NEW YORK (AP) - Grocers trying to compete with the threat of a combined Amazon and Whole Foods will have to make changes.They'll need to make their stores more appealing,
Missoula International Airport is recruiting a new guard to greet visitors at the entrance. A historic Neptune Aviation Tanker 10 will be standing watch on a static display, just east of the main terminal roadway.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Former University of Montana President Royce Engstrom will earn $119,000 a year when he returns to teaching as a chemistry professor.
Two Billings students are gaining job skills while being paid during their internships at a local company.
Emergency services from Polson, Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 South.
A new study finds coconut oil may not as healthy as you think. The American Heart Association recently issued a report advising against its use. Coconut oil has become widely popular. Some have called it a super food and it's often used in lieu of other oils. Now researchers say they don't see any benefits in using coconut oil versus other saturated fats like beef fat or butter. Data shows coconut oil increased bad cholesterol in seven out of seven trials. The AHA says hig...
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
The Memorial Service for the soldier who went missing in action back in 1950 was held early Saturday.
Goat yoga, it’s a trend that’s sweeping the nation. And there’s a goat yoga class right in the Flathead Valley.
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.
Yellowstone National Park officials are installing moveable barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive species found in Montana from spreading to the park.
Montana FWP announced fishing is free in Montana this Father's Day weekend so you don't need a fishing license to reel in a good time.
Every Bozeman resident uses 120 gallons of water a day. That’s why Mountain Time Arts is using art to send a message as they kick off their first of four events this summer with “Upstream.”
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's new Cuba policy (all times local): President Donald Trump is clamping down on some commerce and travel between the United States and Cuba but leaving intact many new avenues President Barack Obama had opened.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's financial disclosure (all times local): President Donald Trump's Washington hotel saw almost $20 million in revenue during its first few months of operation.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff has been charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault while attending the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association annual convention in Helena.
“Please return these rocks back to Logan Pass where they were in 2003.” Along with the note were a pile of Limestone rocks.
The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's incoming congressman is calling for civility in politics as heads to Washington with a conviction for assaulting a reporter. Greg Gianforte will be sworn in next week as the state's only congressman following the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise.
You normally do not feel the thousands of earthquakes that occur in Yellowstone Nat’l Park every year, but Thursday evening people from West Yellowstone to Gardiner felt the ground shake from a 4.5 quake near the park’s west entrance. The U.S. Geological Survey tracks seismic activity in the park through the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A quick check of the UUSS page shows by 11 a.m. Friday, there were already another 50 earthquakes in the park, after the 4.5 ... More>>
It's time to celebrate Dad! We've compiled a brief list of things dad really wants to do this Father's Day right here in Montana. Reader's Digest has a list of several things Dad wants to do this Sunday, and then we consulted Trip Advisor to see how he can enjoy these activities in the state. 1. Dad wants to take in some history. According to Trip Advisor, the best historical site in Montana ranked by users is the Little Bighorn Battlefield. In southeastern Montana in Crow Agency,... More>>
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
A Kalispell man nearly gets taken for $10,000 due to a Craigslist scam. The Better Business Bureau says is an all-too-common scam. So many of us use Craigslist to buy and sell things for which we used to rely on the local want-ads. But the Internet provides the perfect cover for the perfect scam.
Bittersweet memories were made Thursday as the family of a fallen Belgrade soldier is reunited with his remains 67 years after his death in the Korean War.
Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.
It’s like a scene out of a western movie, but that’s not John Wayne, it’s the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
In a letter drafted by Whitefish City Council members and Mayor John Muhlfed, two Flathead County Planning Board members are being asked to step down.
One trail now connects East Missoula to Lolo.
Missoula is continuing to provide new, safe housing for the homeless.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.
In the 2016 General Election, Montana voters overwhelmingly passed Marcy’s law-- an initiative which added 19 rights to the state's constitution to make up a "Victims' Bill of Rights." The deadline for local law enforcement and county prosecutors to implement and comply with Marcy’s Law is quickly approaching on July 1. This week the Montana Department of Justice launched a web page to assist local age... More>>
KRH Care Anywhere is a virtual program where patients have access to health care professionals twenty-four seven without leaving your home.
Greg Gianforte will be sworn-in as Montana’s next Congressman on Wednesday, June 21st at 11:30 AM MST in the House Chamber. House Speaker Paul Ryan will deliver the oath of office.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 20-year-old Montana man who told a judge he made "a dumb mistake" in driving drunk and getting into a crash that killed his 16-year-old cousin has been sentenced to five years on federal probation for involuntary manslaughter.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 20-year-old Montana man who told a judge he made "a dumb mistake" in driving drunk and getting into a crash that killed his 16-year-old cousin has been sentenced to five years on federal probation for involuntary manslaughter.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on certification of Montana's special election results (all times local): Republican Greg Gianforte on Thursday was officially declared the winner of Montana's special congressional election, allowing the Bozeman entrepreneur to be sworn into his first public office and as the state's only representative to the U.S. House.
Bozeman Police Department were dispatched June 14 to the Days Inn located for a reported robbery. A disabled man reported that he was walking his dog when an unknown male snuck up behind him, pressed a pointed object into his back and demanded his wallet.
The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives announced the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for the distinction of Chamber of the Year.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Billings officials have announced the city will be hosting its first gay pride parade in nine years.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana State University has denied violating the constitutional rights of a former student who said he was kicked off campus after he spoke against transgender people during a private meeting with a teacher.
A Xanterra employee who fell into the Lower Geyser Basin was badly burned from his foot to his abdomen, Yellowstone Park officials said Thursday morning.
The FBI says they're investigating a death of a 29-year-old man on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Investigators are not releasing many details, but the FBI and the BIA are involved in the investigation. The FBI says they were notified of the death late Wednesday night. The BIA has a person in custody and he is described as an 18-year-old male. We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is released. More>>
Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ...
Victim's attorney is trying to raise awareness of tolerance in Missoula based on this case.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead following an early morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course.
Young doctors in training like McDannel can work up to 90 hours a week and spend more than a decade learning their trade.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officials say Palouse Falls State Park in eastern Washington was temporarily closed during a fire that burned through wild lands north of the park.
BOZEMAN, Wash. - There are things from my childhood that would have been useful for me to remember. Anything beyond 8th grade math comes to mind. I'm constantly forgetting important things my wife is telling me, but ask me to quote every Emilio Estevez line from Young Guns and I'm alright. It's been a life-saver on more than one occasion.
"The hook is deep to do community service just probably in a few years I will be doing it a different way," said Watkins.
'Nex Machina' takes gaming back to addictive, white-knuckle arcade basics
A West Virginia coal mogul (who's a friend to Donald Trump) is suing John Oliver, HBO, Time Warner and the writers of Last Week Tonight for defamation
"When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives."
Passive TV watching could soon be a thing of the past. Netflix is rolling out new interactive programming targeted toward kids.
A whole host of movies are going to be at your disposal starting on July 1st, including all the original Star Trek and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.
Do you take the blue pill or the red pill? However, this isn’t The Matrix it’s the Red Pill Expo.
Fans of the outdoor brand KUIU can now try on their clothing or gear before buying it this weekend.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
There is still no trace anywhere of the 21-year-old boy, who has been lost for three days now.
CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.
If you have noticed a long line starting from Lolo to Darvy, it means the Annual 50 Mile Garage Sale has started.
June 24th marks the 6th annual Whitefish Woody Weekend, and folks come from all over the Pacific Northwest to participate.
U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Whitefish Station on Tuesday arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States.
