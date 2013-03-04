Help keep Pesto the horse alive Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:01 PM EDT Updated: Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery. More>>

6th annual Whitefish Woody Weekend Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:13 PM EDT Updated: June 24th marks the 6th annual Whitefish Woody Weekend, and folks come from all over the Pacific Northwest to participate.

Triathlon benefits Flathead Youth Homes Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:57 PM EDT Updated: All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.

Several people gather for the 3rd Annual 50 Mile Garage Sale Friday, June 23, 2017 11:43 PM EDT Updated: If you have noticed a long line starting from Lolo to Darvy, it means the Annual 50 Mile Garage Sale has started.

Whitefish Border Patrol agents arrest 5 Romanians Friday, June 23, 2017 10:46 PM EDT Updated: U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Whitefish Station on Tuesday arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States.

UPDATE: Hellmuth found alive and safe Friday, June 23, 2017 10:19 PM EDT Updated: After a five day search in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, a missing hiker has been found

First ever Red Pill Expo in Bozeman Friday, June 23, 2017 9:58 PM EDT Updated: Do you take the blue pill or the red pill? However, this isn't The Matrix it's the Red Pill Expo.

Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness Friday, June 23, 2017 7:32 PM EDT Updated: CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.

Evergreen house fire leaves nothing salvageable Friday, June 23, 2017 6:50 PM EDT Updated: On the night of June 22nd Emergency responders responded to a house fire on King Way Drive in Evergreen.

Tips to cut down on mosquito bites Friday, June 23, 2017 6:37 PM EDT Updated: It's summer and that means more people are spending more time outside and for longer periods of time. And with more time spent outside, we expose ourselves to more Mosquitoes.

BEWARE: nicer weather causes more car accidents Friday, June 23, 2017 6:37 PM EDT Updated: Evergreen Fire Chief Craig Williams tells us with more people on the roads, and tourists in the area because of this nice weather accidents and house fires increase.

Accident on Reserve Drive Friday, June 23, 2017 6:32 PM EDT Updated: On the morning of June 23rd a green truck ran off Reserve Drive hitting an electrical pole on the side of the road.

Stock Bridge Not Safe – Will Be Removed Friday, June 23, 2017 6:03 PM EDT Updated: The West Fork Ranger District has announced that due to public safety concerns, it is removing the Watchtower Trail Bridge located off Nez Perce Road, near Fales Flat Campground.

Many Glacier Trail Overpass struck by delivery truck Friday, June 23, 2017 5:13 PM EDT Updated: In late May, a delivery truck bringing new mattresses to the Many Glacier Hotel struck one of the historic "bridle bridges" in the Many Glacier area.

Emergency CRP grazing authorized in the Dakotas and Montana Friday, June 23, 2017 4:47 PM EDT Updated: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has authorized emergency grazing on Conservation Reserve Program land in the Dakotas and Montana in response to drought.

Eco-group billboard blitz to greet Interior chief in Montana Friday, June 23, 2017 4:25 PM EDT Updated: Environmental groups are planning to give President Donald Trump's Interior Department secretary an unexpected homecoming when he returns to his Montana hometown next week.

Missoula Police is looking for a runaway teenager Friday, June 23, 2017 3:47 PM EDT Updated: The Missoula Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a teenage runaway from Missoula.

Northeastern Montana drought is hurting wheat farmers Friday, June 23, 2017 2:15 PM EDT Updated: BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An extreme drought in northeastern Montana is causing major problems for wheat farmers in the region.

North Dakota governor declares drought emergency Friday, June 23, 2017 1:38 PM EDT Updated: Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a drought emergency which allows the State Water Commission to reactivate a water supply assistance program for livestock producers in 26 counties.

A new app for the agriculture industry Friday, June 23, 2017 1:09 PM EDT Updated: SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A North Dakota tech company is using a $1.35 million angel investment fund in Sioux Falls to launch a new app for the agriculture industry.

Siding with Ratepayer Advocate, PSC Limits Duration of Energy Contracts Friday, June 23, 2017 12:40 PM EDT Updated: In a major decision Thursday, The Montana Public Service Commission voted to cap the length of long-term electricity supply arrangements entered into by NorthWestern Energy to a maximum of 10 years.

Britax recalls over 207K infant seats due to choking hazard Friday, June 23, 2017 10:23 AM EDT Updated: DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard. The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017. Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure

Google unveils new search feature to help people find jobs Friday, June 23, 2017 7:23 AM EDT Updated: For those looking for a new job, look no further than Google! On Thursday, the company rolled out a new search feature, "Google for Jobs," to make the hassle of finding a job a little bit easier. Google is often used in a job search, but it's generally to get to job sourcing websites like Indeed or Monster. Now, instead of clicking through several different job sites, people can search for jobs across all of the major online job boards in one place. This n...

Healthy ways to reduce stress Friday, June 23, 2017 7:23 AM EDT Updated: Deadlines, family commitments, and bills. Put it together and you can create a highly stressful stew. But, it's not necessarily a bad thing when stress builds... It's how you manage that stress that determines whether or not you are making healthy choices.

Wilderness guide student still lost in Bob Marshall Wilderness Friday, June 23, 2017 12:49 AM EDT Updated: There is still no trace anywhere of the 21-year-old boy, who has been lost for three days now.

Dollars and Sense: Be wary of on-the-spot job offers Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:45 PM EDT Updated: When responding to an online job posting, one Missoula grad almost got taken for hundreds of dollars. The Better Business Bureau is warning that the words 'you're hired,' said too quickly could come at a cost.

After Yellowstone grizzlies are delisted, what's next? Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:39 PM EDT Updated: One key element that will be enforced is restricted hunting to manage the Yellowstone grizzly population

New emergency phone box in Gallatin Canyon Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:16 PM EDT Updated: The Big Sky Rotary Club is making improvements to the Gallatin Canyon.

More low-income housing coming to Missoula Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:41 PM EDT Updated: Rent prices in Missoula are high and available units are scarce, but there is hope in the form of tiny homes coming from the oil fields in Sidney, Montana.

GoFundMe raises money for man burned in Yellowstone geyser Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:52 PM EDT Updated: A GoFundMe page is set up for a 21-year-old North Carolina man badly burned in Yellowstone's Lower Geyser Basin.

Missoula man allegedly beats woman with broom until it breaks Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:57 PM EDT Updated: Missoula Police was sent to a South Higgins apartment after a caller told that a man was "beating everyone up." The phone disconnected following the statement.

Kalispell city leader's debate funding for 911 dispatch center Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:48 PM EDT Updated: The best option Guiffrida tells us would be to give Flathead County complete control over the dispatch center and have everyone in the county pay one flat fee.

Grass fire prepares firefighters for fire season Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:37 PM EDT Updated: While the cause of the fire is still under investigation Kalispell Assistant Fire Chief John Campbell tells us strong wind was a factor in how quickly the fire spread yesterday.

Griz golf campers learn the game, and teach perspective Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:33 PM EDT Updated: I really love golf because, people say that golf isn't a sport. But once you start playing it, it's really hard… and fun. While golf might be the "good walk spoiled", it's pretty hard not to have fun at the Montana Grizzly golf camp.

Outdoor retailer KUIU makes a stop in Missoula Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:31 PM EDT Updated: Fans of the outdoor brand KUIU can now try on their clothing or gear before buying it this weekend.

Missoula takes official ownership of Mountain Water Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:29 PM EDT Updated: The City of Missoula today officially took ownership of the Mountain Water utility system.

US officials to lift Yellowstone grizzly bear protections Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:33 PM EDT Updated: HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. government officials say grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park region are no longer threatened, and that they will lift protections that have been in place for more than 40 years.

Belgrade woman charged for allegedly leaving kids alone with meth Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:13 PM EDT Updated: A Belgrade woman faces drug and child endangerment charges after police allegedly found her children home alone with meth inside the house.

Trump says he didn't tape his conversations with Comey Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:22 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI Director.

Pew study: Americans increasingly torn over gun issues Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:03 PM EDT Updated: ATLANTA (AP) - Americans are as divided over gun rights as they are about other issues, and there's been a sharp drop in support for gun control measures since 2000.

Montana businessman charged with wire fraud Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:38 PM EDT Updated: KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana businessman has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and nine other federal charges after being charged with taking more than $2 million from people who believed they were investing in oil and gas leases.

Senate GOP health bill would reshape Obama law Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:21 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law. Congressional aides and lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.

Read proposed GOP Health Care Bill Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:05 PM EDT Updated: GOP unveils proposed health care bill to replace Affordable Care Act.

Former restaurant owner sentenced to prison for bank fraud Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:33 AM EDT Updated: GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana restaurant owner has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison and ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for bank fraud.

Survey: Millennials are faking their vacations Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:16 AM EDT Updated: Feeling jealous over a friend's vacation because of photos you see on social media? Don't because things might not always be what they seem. According to a survey by LearnVest, more than half of millennials are exaggerating their vacations. The study of 1,000 participants finds most Americans in this age group want it to look like they're staying, eating or visiting somewhere more expensive than where they actually are! The survey found 30% of all Americans admit to doing this and

Montana jumps on the food truck wagon with booming success Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:39 AM EDT Updated: The food truck trend that started a few years ago is quickly gaining popularity across Montana, proving that this is a fad that's here to stay. By offering options beyond the sit-down scene, it's become the fastest-growing channel in today's food service industry, growing from $650 million to $2.7 billion in five years. Each year, hundreds of people eat the affordable specialty food served out of food trucks that line the streets of downtown on the weekends, cater even...

Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula woman Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:07 AM EDT Updated: The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 27-year-old Lyn

University of Montana Journalism Students Take a Trip Abroad Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:03 AM EDT Updated: The University continues to encourage a global education. The journalism students just got back from a trip to Japan. More>>

As Summer starts, river safety still a concern Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:43 PM EDT Updated: Recreation experts say to practice safety if you're looking to hit one of Montana's rivers, as current conditions still aren't ideal More>>

Plans for city elections underway across Montana Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:38 PM EDT Updated: Preparations are underway now for city elections across Montana, and election officials are hoping there won't be a need for primaries, which could cause added expenses More>>

Former Montana Tech standout fatally shot Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:08 PM EDT Updated: Montana Tech reacts to the news of former student athlete Ryan Jones being fatally shot. Jones who was 26, played for the Montana Tech Diggers from 2011 to 2013. More>>

Tester, Daines eager for Senate health care bill to emerge Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:58 PM EDT Updated: The country waits with baited breath to learn what's inside the Senate’s new healthcare bill. The bill is being drafted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and there have been no public hearings or debates so far. More>>

Gianforte introduces his first bill to Washington Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:14 PM EDT Updated: Greg Gianforte introduced his first bill Wednesday and co-sponsored several pieces of legislation in Washington. The bills, he says, will balance the budget, enact term limits, and ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists. More>>

Avalanche Trail is open again Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:56 PM EDT Updated: Now that the trail is open Public Affairs assistant Kelly Stevens tells us ways to keep you and your family safe while you’re out hiking. More>>

Former NFL player and Montana Tech student shot dead in Reno apartment Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:51 PM EDT Updated: RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada authorities say former NFL linebacker Ryan Jones was shot dead over the weekend in a Reno apartment and two other people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. More>>

Annual Fourth of July fireworks show changes locations Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:14 PM EDT Updated: Missoula's only Fourth of July fireworks show will take place at the Missoula Fairgrounds this year. More>>

Montana Democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress Courtesy: Amazon.com / VEROMAN Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:45 PM EDT Updated: Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault. More>>

The Latest: Montana Republican newest member of Congress Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:12 PM EDT Updated: Montana Republican Greg Gianforte has been sworn in as the newest member of Congress, a month after he body-slammed a reporter who had questioned him about the GOP health care bill. More>>

Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:01 PM EDT Updated: We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at... More>>

Ballot initiative seeks to limit who can use locker rooms Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:37 PM EDT Updated: HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A conservative group wants Montana voters to decide whether to regulate transgender people's access to bathrooms and locker rooms. More>>

Montana cidery takes home awards in International showcase Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:56 PM EDT Updated: Western Cider took home multiple awards for Best New Cidery and Best In Show at the Portland International Cider Cup. Their McIntosh Cider was awarded a GOLD MEDAL in the Heritage Dry category and took the Best In Show honors out of 168 cider entries. More>>

EMT reminds people to stay hydrated when swimming Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:26 PM EDT Updated: Mid June is an amazing time to be outside and enjoying our wonderful parks and recreation activities. But, if we're not careful in the heat, that fun can quickly turn into a medical emergency. More>>

Two rescues called into Gallatin County Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:18 PM EDT Updated: June 20 saw the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team called out for two rescues, both of which, luckily, ended well. More>>

Gianforte swearing in - Live stream Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:54 AM EDT Updated: Congressman-elect Gianforte will be sworn in at 10 am in Washington D.C. as Montana's lone congressional seat. More>>

Search underway for missing 21-year-old man in Bob Marshall Wilderness Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:29 AM EDT Updated: A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area. The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta. More>>

The importance of keeping an eye on your horse Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:08 AM EDT Updated: A Bozeman horse made headlines and stole hearts this week, after pictures surfaced on social media of it getting stuck for hours in a mud pit. More>>

Osprey try hand at Montana trivia Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11:44 PM EDT Updated: The Missoula Osprey players and coaches just got to Montana with the start of the Pioneer League season starting. Many of the players and coaches have never set foot in Montana so we thought it would be fun to test their knowledge of the Treasure State. More>>

Soft Landing Missoula recognizes World Refugee Day Tuesday, June 20, 2017 10:09 PM EDT Updated: 6.5 million, that's how many people were displaced from their homes last year, according to the United Nations. More>>

Department of Labor talks building codes after deck collapse Tuesday, June 20, 2017 8:27 PM EDT Updated: Following a Flathead deck collapse, we looked into what laws are regulations surround residential and commercial construction, and how decks and patios fit into them. More>>

Attorneys general kick of summer meeting in Big Sky Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 8:23 PM EDT Updated: On the first day of the National Association of Attorneys General Summer Meeting, elected and non-elected attorneys shook hands and talked shop, and received a warm welcome from Atty. Gen. Tim Fox and Gov. Steve Bullock. The legal leaders traveled from 24 states, the Northern Marinas Islands and even Taiwan to attend the conference. More>>

GoFundMe campaign set up for victim of deck collapse Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:06 PM EDT Updated: Following the collapse two still remain in critical condition, including Briney whose family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with various expenses. More>>

Worried about your deck collapsing? We ask an expert Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:58 PM EDT Updated: We went to the Flathead Lake today to speak with homeowner Gary Quinn. Quinn is a semi-retired Geo Technical Engineer, who worked in the industry for over forty years. More>>

Avalanche Creek Trail temporarily closed due to bear activity Grizzly Bear Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:12 PM EDT Updated: Courtesy Glacier National Park The Avalanche Creek Trail is temporarily closed from the trailhead to the head of the lake for bear frequenting. The closure does not include the Trail of the Cedars. More>>

Ravalli County first responders hold training event Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:22 PM EDT Updated: Ravalli County police, firefighters, and paramedics participated in a simulated "active shooter" mass casualty exercise Tuesday at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton. More>>

Montana court asked to block crime victims' bill of rights Tuesday, June 20, 2017 4:29 PM EDT Updated: HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A group of Montana individuals and organizations is calling a voter-approved list of crime victims' right a hostile takeover of the state constitution. More>>

GOP's health care rollback collides with the opioid epidemic Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:20 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican campaign to roll back former President Barack Obama's heath care law is colliding with the opioid epidemic. Medicaid cutbacks would hit hard in states deeply affected by the addiction crisis. That's according to state data and concerned lawmakers in both parties. More>>

Markets Right Now: Stock indexes slip below recent records Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:17 PM EDT Updated: Stocks are easing lower in midday trading on Wall Street, a day after big gains from tech companies pushed indexes to their latest record highs. Technology stocks were slightly lower Tuesday. Microsoft gave up 1 percent and Applied Materials fell 1.4 percent. More>>

Trump portrait to go back up in Wyoming town hall Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:06 PM EDT Updated: JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A portrait of President Donald Trump will be hanging once again in the Jackson Town Hall in northwest Wyoming. More>>

Montana sheriff takes leave during assault case Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Updated: GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system. More>>

Stillwater mine workers to receive pay hike under new owners Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11:59 AM EDT Updated: BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Union and company officials say 760 workers of the Stillwater Mining Co. will receive a pay raise in a deal with Stillwater's new owners. More>>

Gianforte readies to take office, names key staff Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11:57 AM EDT Updated: HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Bozeman tech entrepreneur Greg Gianforte is poised to plunge into his duties as Montana's only representative in the U.S. House, after naming his key staff. More>>

Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11:43 AM EDT Updated: Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin... More>>

Tee It Up: Ranch Club Monday, June 19, 2017 9:18 PM EDT Updated: In the second installment of Tee It Up the boys head to the Ranch Club in Missoula to play the par 5 7th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to address your ball, hitting on a slope and getting out of a bunker. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at the Ranch Club yourself! More>>

Yellowstone continues to investigate geyser burning and guide death Monday, June 19, 2017 8:30 PM EDT Updated: Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case. More>>

GoFundMe established for deck collapse victim Monday, June 19, 2017 7:46 PM EDT Updated: Following a deck collapse in Lakeside, a contractor is inspecting other structures at the camp to prevent future accidents. With roughly 50 people hurt, one of them has a GoFundMe to help with costs. More>>

UPDATE: Insurer to investigate Montana deck collapse Monday, June 19, 2017 7:18 PM EDT Updated: LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - Police officials say a Montana resort's insurer will investigate what caused a second-story deck to collapse and injure at least 50 people. More>>

Missoula firefighter sets new world record Firefighter Andy Drobeck runs the Missoula Mile. Monday, June 19, 2017 7:02 PM EDT Updated: A Missoula firefighter ran the fastest mile with 20 pounds of gear on. More>>

The Latest: Trump offers condolences to Warmbier family Monday, June 19, 2017 6:34 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on White House reaction to Otto Warmbier's death (all times EDT): President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to the family of Otto Warmbier, who died Monday after being held for more than 17 months by North Korea. More>>

Whitefish mayor opens up about offensive anti-Semitic comment Monday, June 19, 2017 5:59 PM EDT Updated: Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting. More>>

Nonprofit to skip out on Ravalli County Fair over changes Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 5:58 PM EDT Updated: HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - Several Montana nonprofit groups that have become staples at the Ravalli County Fair will be absent this year after changes in accounting and insurance procedures. The Ravalli Republic reports the Bitterroot Shriners and the Victor Future Farmers of America are two of the groups skipping out. The changes include requiring vendors to take debit and credit cards, and account for their sales electronically. Another new r... More>>

GNP's Avalanche Lake trail closed due to bear activity Monday, June 19, 2017 4:58 PM EDT Updated: WEST GLACIER, MT. – The Avalanche Creek Trail is temporarily closed from the trailhead to the head of the lake for bear frequenting. The closure does not include the Trail of the Cedars. More>>

Update: Owner of rescued horse found Courtesy: Bozeman Police Monday, June 19, 2017 4:23 PM EDT Updated: The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud. More>>

Amazon's Whole Foods deal set to quicken grocery evolution Monday, June 19, 2017 2:26 PM EDT Updated: NEW YORK (AP) - Grocers trying to compete with the threat of a combined Amazon and Whole Foods will have to make changes.They'll need to make their stores more appealing, More>>

Tanker 10 to be displayed at Missoula International Airport Monday, June 19, 2017 2:21 PM EDT Updated: Missoula International Airport is recruiting a new guard to greet visitors at the entrance. A historic Neptune Aviation Tanker 10 will be standing watch on a static display, just east of the main terminal roadway. More>>

Former UM president to earn $119K as chemistry professor Monday, June 19, 2017 1:36 PM EDT Updated: MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Former University of Montana President Royce Engstrom will earn $119,000 a year when he returns to teaching as a chemistry professor. More>>

Ways to help your child land an internship Monday, June 19, 2017 1:22 PM EDT Updated: Two Billings students are gaining job skills while being paid during their internships at a local company. More>>

Lakeside deck collapse brings painful memories for Polson residents Monday, June 19, 2017 12:25 PM EDT Updated: Emergency services from Polson, Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 South. More>>

New study claims coconut oil is just as bad as beef fat and butter Monday, June 19, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Updated: A new study finds coconut oil may not as healthy as you think. The American Heart Association recently issued a report advising against its use. Coconut oil has become widely popular. Some have called it a super food and it's often used in lieu of other oils. Now researchers say they don't see any benefits in using coconut oil versus other saturated fats like beef fat or butter. Data shows coconut oil increased bad cholesterol in seven out of seven trials. The AHA says hig... More>>

Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse Saturday, June 17, 2017 11:31 PM EDT Updated: 20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. More>>

Goat yoga class funds Flathead Valley scholarships Saturday, June 17, 2017 5:05 PM EDT Updated: Goat yoga, it’s a trend that’s sweeping the nation. And there’s a goat yoga class right in the Flathead Valley. More>>

One killed in a three car accident on Highway 2 Saturday, June 17, 2017 2:56 PM EDT Updated: At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion. More>>

Yellowstone National Park takes extra precautions to prevent AIS Saturday, June 17, 2017 2:08 PM EDT Updated: Yellowstone National Park officials are installing moveable barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive species found in Montana from spreading to the park.

Montanans reel in free fishing for Father's Day weekend Friday, June 16, 2017 11:44 PM EDT Updated: Montana FWP announced fishing is free in Montana this Father's Day weekend so you don't need a fishing license to reel in a good time. More>>

Artists showcase work in downtown Bozeman Friday, June 16, 2017 10:42 PM EDT Updated: Every Bozeman resident uses 120 gallons of water a day. That’s why Mountain Time Arts is using art to send a message as they kick off their first of four events this summer with “Upstream.” More>>

GOP senator says Cuba policy bad for farmers Photo: Karolina Grabowska Friday, June 16, 2017 6:55 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's new Cuba policy (all times local): President Donald Trump is clamping down on some commerce and travel between the United States and Cuba but leaving intact many new avenues President Barack Obama had opened. More>>

Document says Trump hotel brought in nearly $20M Friday, June 16, 2017 6:52 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's financial disclosure (all times local): President Donald Trump's Washington hotel saw almost $20 million in revenue during its first few months of operation. More>>

Montana sheriff charged with partner/family member assault Friday, June 16, 2017 6:44 PM EDT Updated: GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff has been charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault while attending the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association annual convention in Helena. More>>

14 years later limestone returns to Glacier National Park Friday, June 16, 2017 4:48 PM EDT Updated: “Please return these rocks back to Logan Pass where they were in 2003.” Along with the note were a pile of Limestone rocks. More>>

Faulty ballot missed by elections office Friday, June 16, 2017 3:38 PM EDT Updated: The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up. More>>

Gianforte calls for civil politics after assaulting reporter Friday, June 16, 2017 3:14 PM EDT Updated: BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's incoming congressman is calling for civility in politics as heads to Washington with a conviction for assaulting a reporter. Greg Gianforte will be sworn in next week as the state's only congressman following the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise. More>>

Earthquakes keep Yellowstone geysers healthy, active File Photo: National Parlk Service; Norris Geyser Basin Friday, June 16, 2017 1:58 PM EDT Updated: You normally do not feel the thousands of earthquakes that occur in Yellowstone Nat’l Park every year, but Thursday evening people from West Yellowstone to Gardiner felt the ground shake from a 4.5 quake near the park’s west entrance. The U.S. Geological Survey tracks seismic activity in the park through the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A quick check of the UUSS page shows by 11 a.m. Friday, there were already another 50 earthquakes in the park, after the 4.5 ... More>>

What impossible-to-shop-for Montana Dad really wants to do Father's Day! Friday, June 16, 2017 11:00 AM EDT Updated: It's time to celebrate Dad! We've compiled a brief list of things dad really wants to do this Father's Day right here in Montana. Reader's Digest has a list of several things Dad wants to do this Sunday, and then we consulted Trip Advisor to see how he can enjoy these activities in the state. 1. Dad wants to take in some history. According to Trip Advisor, the best historical site in Montana ranked by users is the Little Bighorn Battlefield. In southeastern Montana in Crow Agency,... More>>

Dollars and Sense - Craigslist Car Scam Friday, June 16, 2017 12:49 AM EDT Updated: A Kalispell man nearly gets taken for $10,000 due to a Craigslist scam. The Better Business Bureau says is an all-too-common scam. So many of us use Craigslist to buy and sell things for which we used to rely on the local want-ads. But the Internet provides the perfect cover for the perfect scam. More>>

The Gallatin County Mounted Patrol rides in Bozeman Thursday, June 15, 2017 9:29 PM EDT Updated: It’s like a scene out of a western movie, but that’s not John Wayne, it’s the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. More>>

Flathead planning board members asked to step down after 'offensive language' Thursday, June 15, 2017 7:54 PM EDT Updated: In a letter drafted by Whitefish City Council members and Mayor John Muhlfed, two Flathead County Planning Board members are being asked to step down. More>>

Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt Yellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULR Thursday, June 15, 2017 7:12 PM EDT Updated: A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake. More>>

Special Election Results Certified Thursday, June 15, 2017 5:59 PM EDT Updated: The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office. More>>

Marcy's Law Deadline Approaches Thursday, June 15, 2017 5:55 PM EDT Updated: In the 2016 General Election, Montana voters overwhelmingly passed Marcy’s law-- an initiative which added 19 rights to the state's constitution to make up a "Victims' Bill of Rights." The deadline for local law enforcement and county prosecutors to implement and comply with Marcy’s Law is quickly approaching on July 1. This week the Montana Department of Justice launched a web page to assist local age... More>>

Get health care without leaving your home! Thursday, June 15, 2017 5:55 PM EDT Updated: KRH Care Anywhere is a virtual program where patients have access to health care professionals twenty-four seven without leaving your home. More>>

Gianforte to be sworn in on June 21 Thursday, June 15, 2017 5:43 PM EDT Updated: Greg Gianforte will be sworn-in as Montana’s next Congressman on Wednesday, June 21st at 11:30 AM MST in the House Chamber. House Speaker Paul Ryan will deliver the oath of office. More>>

Busby man gets probation for fatal DUI crash Thursday, June 15, 2017 5:12 PM EDT Updated: BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 20-year-old Montana man who told a judge he made "a dumb mistake" in driving drunk and getting into a crash that killed his 16-year-old cousin has been sentenced to five years on federal probation for involuntary manslaughter.

The Latest: Montana certifies Gianforte as House race winner Thursday, June 15, 2017 4:30 PM EDT Updated: HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on certification of Montana's special election results (all times local): Republican Greg Gianforte on Thursday was officially declared the winner of Montana's special congressional election, allowing the Bozeman entrepreneur to be sworn into his first public office and as the state's only representative to the U.S. House. More>>

Police searching for robbery suspect Thursday, June 15, 2017 4:05 PM EDT Updated: Bozeman Police Department were dispatched June 14 to the Days Inn located for a reported robbery. A disabled man reported that he was walking his dog when an unknown male snuck up behind him, pressed a pointed object into his back and demanded his wallet. More>>

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce recognized as finalist in annual award Thursday, June 15, 2017 4:02 PM EDT Updated: The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives announced the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for the distinction of Chamber of the Year. More>>

Montana State denies violating student's rights Thursday, June 15, 2017 1:01 PM EDT Updated: BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana State University has denied violating the constitutional rights of a former student who said he was kicked off campus after he spoke against transgender people during a private meeting with a teacher. More>>

Geyser burns North Carolina man from foot to abdomen Thursday, June 15, 2017 11:59 AM EDT Updated: A Xanterra employee who fell into the Lower Geyser Basin was badly burned from his foot to his abdomen, Yellowstone Park officials said Thursday morning. More>>

FBI and BIA investigating death in Crow Agency Thursday, June 15, 2017 10:04 AM EDT Updated: The FBI says they're investigating a death of a 29-year-old man on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Investigators are not releasing many details, but the FBI and the BIA are involved in the investigation. The FBI says they were notified of the death late Wednesday night. The BIA has a person in custody and he is described as an 18-year-old male. We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is released. More>>